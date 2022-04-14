Key races in Rift Valley, Mt Kenya as UDA holds primaries

Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto are today facing a fight for their political lives when the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) conducts nominations in 36 of the 47 counties, a logistical nightmare the party said it was well prepared for.

For some, especially in Dr Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s restive Mt Kenya, the nominations today could seal their fates politically. In these two regions, analysts have described the primaries as a mini General Election, where winning a ticket could be as good as being elected.

Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kajiado, Laikipia, Baringo Kiambu, and Embu counties will see some of the most hotly contested races for governor, as well as other seats.

A total of 13 counties will nominate their gubernatorial candidates, 18 for Senate, and 28 for woman representative while13 constituencies will get to nominate their parliamentary aspirant. A total of 834 wards will be deciding their nominees for county assemblies. In total, the UDA National Elections Board will conduct 981 nominations for elective seats countrywide.

Yesterday, the chairperson of the board, Mr Anthony Mwaura, said 75,000 transparent ballot boxes complete with 650,000 seals had already been dispatched to various constituencies across the country.

After the primaries, the boxes will remain the property of UDA for future party elections. Ballot papers, said Mr Mwaura, have various security features, such as watermarks, to curb tampering or being photocopied.

The primaries will begin at 6am and end at 5pm and will be manned by 47 county returning officers, 200 constituency returning officers, 21,000 presiding officers and 52,000 clerks. A total of 34, 680 police officers will be on guard to provide security.

In Uasin Gishu, the DP’s home county, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Jonathan Bii (Koti Moja), former ambassadors Sarah Serem (China) and Julius Bitok (Pakistan), former Nairobi environment executive Vesca Kangogo, Ngenyilel MCA David Sing’oei and Solomon Maritim Kiptarbei will fight it out for the gubernatorial race ticket.

“We have agreed that this county is bigger than ourselves. Politics come and go but we must unite our people,” said Ms Serem on behalf of the candidates yesterday. Governor Jackson Mandago, who is finishing his second and final term, will battle it out with lawyer Kipchumba Karori and Kass FM presenter Robert Kemei for the Senate seat.

In neighbouring Nandi County, former governor Cleophas Lagat has made a comeback, teaming up with Assembly Speaker Joshua Kiptoo in an alliance dubbed Nandi Kwanza to take on the incumbent, Mr Stephen Sang. Others in the race are former cabinet minister Henry Kosgey’s eldest son, Allan Kosgey, former MP Elijah Lagat and Mr Antipas Tirop, a senior manager at the Kenya Pipeline Company.

Mr Sang, who beat Mr Lagat in the Jubilee Party nominations in 2017 and went on to become the youngest governor in Kenya, is facing a steep climb with the Lagat-Kiptoo alliance presenting a huge headache. The county will also register an interesting race for the Senate with Emgwen MP Alex Kosgey facing off with incumbent Samson Cherargei.

In the Kericho race to succeed Governor Paul Chepkwony, former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter faces an uphill battle, with fast-rising Embu University communications lecturer Erick Mutai—who has teamed up with former Kenya Ports Authority director Fred Kirui as his running mate—presenting a tough challenge. Others in the race are Deputy Governor Lily Ng’ok and Prof James Sang.

Another battle of the titans ensues today in Bomet where the incumbent, Prof Hillary Barchok, and former Petroleum Chief Administrative Secretary John Mosonik are battling for the ticket to face former governor and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party leader Isaac Ruto.

Prof Barchok, who took over from Dr Joyce Laboso after her death in 2019, says he is the best to continue with her legacy, while Dr Mosonik is banking on his stint at the roads ministry, where he is credited with launching thousands of kilometres of new highways. For the Senate race, nominated MP Wilson Sossion, incumbent Christopher Lang’at, and lawyer Hillary Sigei will fight it out for the coveted ticket.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, Deputy Governor Wisley Rotich will face former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Kabianga University’s Dr Loice Kipkorir, businessman Sammy Tangus, former Eldoret Polytechnic principal Josphat Sawe and Ms Elizabeth Keittany in the gubernatorial race.

Mr Boinnet cautioned voters to be wary of people who engage in empty political rhetoric instead of addressing pertinent issues affecting the county.

In Baringo, it is a repeat of the 2017 Jubilee nominations, with former governor Benjamin Cheboi facing incumbent Stanley Kiptis in a race that also has former principal secretary Fred Segor, Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet, former County Assembly Clerk Richard Koech, Mr Robert Kiplagat and Mr Sialo Kimiring.

In Kajiado County, Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko and her Kajiado North counterpart Katoo Ole Metito will fight it out for the gubernatorial ticket.

In Mt Kenya, UDA candidates in Laikipia, Embu and Kiambu are facing some of the biggest races yet ahead of the August 9 polls.

In Kiambu, former governor Ferdinand Waititu, Senator Kimani Wamatangi, and Thika Town MP Wainaina Jungle will battle it out for the ticket to contest for governor.

Former Laikipia governor Joshua Irungu will battle it out with Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru for the county’s governor seat, whose winner will face Azimio la Umoja Coalition presidential campaign board chairman and current governor Ndiritu Muriithi. In Embu, nominated MP Cecily Mbarire and Manyatta MP John Muchiri will face off for the governor contest ticket.

“I would like to state that there will be no war between me and Mbarire. I want to assure Embu people that I shall support Mbarire if she trounces me in UDA nominations,” said Mr Muchiri.

On her part, Ms Mbarire also assured Embu residents that nominations will be peaceful and she would concede and back Mr Muchiri if she lost in a fair exercise. Mr Mbarire who is described by locals as open and approachable, expressed confidence that she will sail through.

“I want to be of service to my county. I have been a MP for a long time and want to serve at another level. One of the biggest things I will focus on is economic empowerment of the people by ensuring they benefit from resources God has blessed us such as tea, coffee, and mangoes as well as other resources like sand in Mbeere,” she said.

The county will also witness an interesting Senate race pitting Senator Peter Njeru Ndwiga against Deputy Governor David Kariuki. The winner will face Council of Governors chairman Martin Wambora, who is running on his Umoja na Maendeleo Party.

In neighbouring Tharaka Nithi, former governor Samwel Ragwa is facing off with Mukothima MCA Gataya Mwenda for the Senate ticket. Mr Ragwa is working hard to ensure that he bags a big percentage of votes in his Maara Constituency backyard as well as in Tharaka Constituency, where he also enjoys huge support.

Mr Mwenda is banking on Governor Muthomi Njuki’s Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency backyard. He has the support of the county boss as well as area MP Patrick Munene.

Until recently, before Mr Mwenda joined the Senate race, the former governor enjoyed support from almost all county leaders, including Governor Njuki, Senator Kithure Kindiki and Woman Rep Beatrice Nkatha.