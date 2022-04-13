Rowdy youths burn UDA nomination materials in Embu

Rowdy youths in Embu have ransacked a lorry transporting election materials belonging to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and burnt ballot boxes. The materials were being transported in readiness for the party nominations on Thursday. The incident happened near Kangaru Boys High School.

UDA elections board chairman Anthony Mwaura said the party was carrying out investigations to establish how the lorry was ambushed by unknown people.

“I can confirm that those were indeed our materials. They were mainly ballot boxes and we are carrying out thorough investigations to establish who were involved,” Mr Mwaura told the Nation by phone.

Following the incident, the party warned that any aspirant who will be found to have been involved in the destruction of the election materials will be disqualified from the primaries.

Ballot papers and ballot boxes belonging to UDA which were meant for party nominations go up in flames in Embu on April 13, 2022. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Disqualify culprits

“Should any of the aspirants [be found to] have played any role, we will disqualify them from the exercise but the nominations will still go on as planned and reports to the contrary are not true,” Mr Mwaura said.

UDA supporters had expressed fears that the nominations may not take place in the region following what transpired on Wednesday.

"Ballot papers have been set on fire and most likely we will not have an opportunity to nominate our leaders," one of the voters said.

The youths intercepted a lorry in Mbeere South, claiming it was transporting marked ballot papers meant to rig UDA primaries.

On seeing the ballot boxes, the youths commandeered the lorry to Embu town and offloaded the materials, some meant for Tharaka Nithi, and set them on fire as the driver of the lorry took off.

The youths kept guard and ensured that the papers were reduced to ashes.

Police arrived shortly after the incident only to find the poll materials had been destroyed and the youths had dispersed.