UDA cancels training for nomination clerks in Emurua Dikirr

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has called off the training of its presiding officers and clerks in preparation for its nomination voting in Emurua Dikirr constituency.

This is after supporters of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng’eno and those of businessman David Keter, who are seeking the UDA ticket, clashed over the venue of the training.

The training had brought together 54 presiding officers and 103 clerks.

Mr Keter wanted the training to be conducted at Emurua Dikirr Boys Secondary School while Mr Ng’eno wanted it done at Emurua Dikirr Technical Training Institute in Mogondo ward.

"We were to (train) presiding officers and clerks, but due to the volatile situation, we were not able to proceed," said Mr Francis Mwanik, the UDA returning officer for the constituency.

Challenges

Mr Mwanik said that there were also planning and logistical challenges.

"I do hereby call off the whole exercise," he said, adding that he would confirm with the party how to proceed and whether to reschedule the exercise for Wednesday.

The party’s primaries are planned for Thursday across the country and there is therefore limited time to plan.

Mr Mwanik said UDA was to choose the venue for the training and Emurua Dikirr Technical Training Institute had been picked.

"We opted to go by the letter, but it apparently did not favour all the parties. I am also using a list of presiding officers and clerks from the party," he said.

Mr Ng'eno said goons wanted to disrupt the training of the workers and that was unacceptable.