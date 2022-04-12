UDA postpones primaries in Nakuru West constituency

Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance has postponed party primaries in Nakuru West Constituency. The exercise was scheduled for April 13.

In a statement to newsrooms, the UDA National Elections Board stated that it had called off primaries in Nakuru West due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

"The Party Primaries for Nakuru West in Nakuru County have been called off due to unforeseen circumstances. The primaries will now be held on April 19 alongside those of Nandi Hills constituency,” read the statement by UDA National Elections Board chairman Anthony Mwaura.

The board said that the primaries for the two constituencies will now be held on April 19.

The UDA NEB at the same time assured aspirants that Thursday's planned countrywide primaries are on course.

Those in Nandi Hills were called off to allow for the mourning of UDA aspirant Wesley Kibet Kogo who died in a road accident in Nairobi, last Thursday.

The crash, involving a Classic Shuttle matatu and a bus on Waiyaki Way, near Kangemi, ended the 30-year-old man’s dreams of becoming the next Nandi Hills MP.

The Nandi Hills seat has attracted the incumbent Alfred Keter, Irene Chemutai and Nairobi businessman Robert Chepkwony.

Although the UDA did not elaborate on reasons behind the postponement of the nominations in Nakuru West, sources have revealed that the party called off the primaries to enable the conclusion of the ongoing consultations and consensus-building to field one aspirant in Nakuru West Constituency.

The Nation learnt that UDA is keen to field a strong aspirant to secure a win in the cosmopolitan constituency currently led by Samuel Arama.

In Nakuru West three aspirants are set to square it out for the party ticket.

Ms Fransisca Kamuren faces a tough contest against seasoned politicians who include former Nakuru Town deputy mayor Mwangi Kariko, Mr Richard Obino and long serving Shabab Ward MCA Kamau Githengi.

Ms Kamuren and the other aspirants have been crisscrossing London, Shabab, Kapkures, Barut, Kwa Rhonda and Kaptembwo wards preaching peace in the polls.

Nakuru Town West constituency has more than 100,000 registered voters and the battleground will be the densely populated Kaptembwo Ward which has more than 34,000 registered voters.

The UDA candidate will face the incumbent Samuel Arama (Jubilee ) and Andrew Ochoki (Orange Democratic Movement party) in the August 9 General Election.