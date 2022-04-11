Dicey situation as Ruto allies face off in UDA nominations

Deputy President William Ruto finds himself in a Catch-22 situation as his close allies face off in the primaries of gubernatorial races on Thursday.

It is tricky for the DP in Kiambu, Embu, Kajiado, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Kericho, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia and Baringo. He has, however, struck deals in Kakamega (Cleophas Malala), Nairobi (Johnson Sakaja), Tharaka-Nithi (Muthomi Njuki), Nyeri (Mutahi Kahiga), Narok (Patrick Ntutu) and Kisii (Ezekiel Machogu).

In Kiambu, the battle for the UDA ticket is between former Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Thika Town MP Wainaina Jungle and Senator Kimani Wamatangi. In the same county, Kiambu Speaker Stephen Ndich bolted out of the Senate race in favour of Mr Karungo Thang'wa.

A source in Dr Ruto’s camp yesterday said he wants Mr Waititu and Mr Jungle to step down for Mr Wamatangi. Another big battle is in Embu, where two allies of the DP will be fighting it out.

Manyatta MP John Muchiri and Ms Cecily Mbarire seek to succeed Governor Martin Wambora. “There will be no war between Ms Mbarire and me. I want to assure Embu people that I shall support her if she beats me in nominations,” said Mr Muchiri.

Ms Mbarire pledged to do likewise. Mr Muchiri is banking on his vote-rich Manyatta backyard. The situation is no different in Laikipia, where the UDA camp has attracted former Governor Joshua Irungu and Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru.

In Kajiado, MPs Peris Tobiko of Kajiado East, Katoo ole Metito (South) and former National Transport and Safety Authority boss Francis Meja have put up a spirited effort for the UDA ticket.

As the DP works on consensus in other regions, he has kept off his Rift Valley backyard, allowing voters to have the final say. In Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho and Bomet, the DP has to balance between friendship, loyalty and popularity. Some of his loyal lieutenants are unpopular, yet he needs them.

In Uasin Gishu, six UDA aspirants are seeking to succeed Governor Jackson Mandago. They are Jonathan Bii, alias Koti Moja; Soy MP Caleb Kositany; former ambassadors Sarah Serem (China) and Julius Bitok (Pakistan); former Nairobi Environment executive Vesca Kangogo and Ngenyilel MCA David Sing'oei.

Mr Bii believes he is best suited to clinch the party ticket, while Prof Bitok, who ran against Mr Mandago in 2013, counts on his national and international portfolio. “I am confident we will have free and fair nominations. Primaries in Uasin Gishu are very competitive,” said Prof Bitok.

In Nandi, former Governor Cleophas Lagat has teamed up with the county assembly speaker Joshua Kiptoo in what has been termed ‘Nandi Kwanza Alliance’. Others in the race are Allan Kosgey, former MP Elijah Lagat and Mr Antipas Tirop, a former senior Kenya Pipeline manager.

Mr Tirop yesterday asked the party’s National Elections Board to ensure no one is favoured. “Let the party leadership know that we moved from house to house to register UDA members. Many of us are banking on that for we do not want to witness what happens in other political parties.”

In Elgeyo Marakwet, Deputy Governor Wisley Rotich is said to have an upper hand. He is up against former Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Dr Loice Kipkorir of Kabianga University, businessman Sammy Tangus, former Eldoret Polytechnic principal Josphat Sawe and Ms Elizabeth Keittany.

Mr Boinnet told voters to be wary of individuals who engage in empty political rhetoric instead of addressing pertinent issues affecting the county.

In Kericho, former Devolution CS Charles Keter hopes to succeed Prof Paul Chepkwony. Mr Keter is facing stiff competition from Embu University lecturer Erick Kipkoech Mutai, Deputy Governor Lily Ng’ok, Mr James Sang and Mr Fred Kirui.

In Bomet, Governor Hillary Barchok and former Petroleum CAS John Mosonik will battle it out for the UDA ticket. A similar situation is set to play out in Baringo between the incumbent, Mr Stanley Kiptis, and former Governor Benjamin Cheboi.