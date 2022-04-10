Aspirant cries foul after UDA 'gives' Millicent Omanga direct ticket

An aspirant has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party of giving a direct nomination ticket to her rival.

Ms Delvine Moraa, who is eyeing the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the August 9 polls, has threatened to seek redress from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

Ms Moraa and her supporters on Sunday stormed the UDA offices in Nairobi demanding free and fair party primaries.

"For the last two weeks, there has been word going round that the (Nairobi) Woman Representative ticket had already been issued," she told Nation.Africa

“I came to the (UDA) party offices but could not access party officials. I wrote a letter of complaint to the party and the same has not been responded to," she said on Sunday.

"On Friday, aspirants vying under UDA got messages requiring them to submit names of their agents but I did not, and that was the first red flag, again I reached out to the party and was told I am on the nomination list."

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina promised to address the issue.

"You have come to the right place where such problems are solved. I assure Moraa that we will listen to her grievances. I also thank you for supporting the party and urge you to remain steadfast," Ms Maina said.

Ms Moraa is a victim of negotiated democracy. Deputy President William Ruto, who is the UDA party leader, announced on Saturday that Millicent Omanga had been offered direct nomination to vie for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the August 9 polls.

Dr Ruto did not, however, explain the criteria in which Ms Omanga was awarded direct nomination.

Ms Omanga, a nominated senator, unsuccessfully vied for the same seat during the 2017 General Election.