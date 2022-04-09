Kenya Kwanza to field Sakaja for Nairobi Governor seat, Bishop Wanjiru goes for Senator post

Deputy President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza alliance will field Senator Johnson Sakaja for the Nairobi Governor seat.

This is after Bishop Margaret Wanjiru gave up her gubernatorial ambitions in favour of Mr Sakaja. She will now run for the capital city's Senator seat.

Dr Ruto made the announcement in Karen, Nairobi, in what is the latest in a series of deals and truces meant to save major political coalitions from fallouts ahead of party nominations.

"His leadership from the days of TNA has demonstrated his capabilities and resilience as a person. Kenya Kwanza endorses and believes in the candidature of Sakaja," the DP said.

He also thanked Bishop Wanjiru's for agreeing to run for the Senate seat.

In a statement, she said she will vie on a UDA party ticket as the Kenya Kwanza coalition had "demanded Nairobi Governor seat".