DP Ruto unveils UDA's candidates for Mombasa

Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Wednesday turned to negotiated democracy to end internal wrangles in Mombasa County.

Dr Ruto announced that top UDA aspirants in the county had reached consensus on different seats.

For the Mombasa governor seat, the party settled on Hassan Omar.

He will face Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir (ODM), businessman Suleiman Shahbal (ODM), deputy governor Dr William Kingi (Pamoja African Alliance).

In the Senate position, former Governor Hassan Joho’s ally Khamisi Mwaguya will vie on an UDA ticket.

“It is with great honour and deep humility that I accept to be the senate flag bearer of UDA for our great city of Mombasa. I want to thank God for this opportunity and our party leader for his astute guidance and leadership. We promise to restore our ailing port city economy and build a county for all,” said Mr Mwaguya.

Also picked for direct UDA tickets are Mombasa lawyer Fatma Bakari Barayan for the Woman representative position.

In the parliamentary seats, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali secured a direct nomination as did Mbarak Hamid (Kisauni), Karisa Nzai Mnyika (Jomvu), Isaac Malilah (Changamwe), Omar Shallo (Mvita) and Mohamed Mwahima (Likoni).



