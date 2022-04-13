Returning officers reshuffled ahead of UDA party primaries

Aspirants eyeing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the North Rift region intensified their campaigns on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s party primaries, amid fears that the process may not be free and fair.

Deputy President William Ruto’s party is facing an acid test in the region, where a bulk of aspirants are eyeing its ticket in today’s primaries. For many in the region, gunning the UDA ticket is as good as a win in the August General Election.

In the DP’s home county of Uasin Gishu, UDA coordinator Paul Kiprop said returning officers had been reshuffled and they were set for the primaries.

“We received the concerns and that’s why we decided to reshuffle the returning officers. We have advised aspirants to deploy their agents to all polling centres and work with nomination officials to ensure the exercise is credible,” he said.

The party is monitoring the county closely and DP Ruto must balance friendship, loyalty and popularity.

Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat aspirants eyeing the UDA ticket hold hands in solidarity after a breakfast meeting at Queens Garden Hotel in Eldoret town, where they promised to accept the people’s verdict in Thursday nominations. They called on their supporters to uphold peace during and after the exercise. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Uasin Gishu gubernatorial aspirants

Aspirants for the Uasin Gishu governor’s seat eyeing the UDA ticket on Tuesday announced that they had buried the hatchet and would unite ahead of the nominations.

The hopefuls include politician Jonathan Bii (or Koti Moja), Soy MP Caleb Kositany, former ambassadors Sarah Serem (China) and Julius Bitok (Pakistan), former Nairobi environment executive Vesca Kangogo, Ngenyilel MCA David Sing'oei and Solomon Maritim Kiptarbei.

IDA Party Returning Officer- Uasin Gishu County, Oliver Lewoton supervises offloading of voting material to be used in the UDA nominations in Soy Constituency in Uasin Gishu County from a truck that arrived at Uasin Gishu County Hall in Eldoret town on Wednesday April 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Aspirants' fears

Though the party has assured aspirants of free and fair nominations, maintaining they do not have any preferred candidate, discord is palpable among some contenders, who are accusing their competitors of fielding their campaigners as poll officials.

“We are seeing a choreographed scheme where some competitors have fielded their campaigners as clerks and presiding officers. This is a classic case of how to compromise the primaries,” stated Mr Chris Muktain, an aspirant for the Ainabkoi MP’s seat.

He said in his constituency, they have positively identified over 30 officials at several polling centres who belong to his competitor.

“For instance, there is a driver belonging to my competitor who has been deployed as a presiding officer. Another one who has also been openly campaigning for him has been listed as a presiding officer in another station. We have complained to the party to no avail,” he told the Nation on Wednesday.

Moiben chaos

Concerning the chaos witnessed during training of nomination officials at the TAC centre in Moiben constituency, Mr Kiprop said they informed police and several people were arrested.

“We are working with police to ensure law and order is maintained throughout the exercise and aspirants have also been instructed to rein in their supporters because as a party we will not condone any form of hooliganism,” he warned.

Mr Adams Kipsanai, a Keiyo North parliamentary aspirant, told the Nation in Iten that they were expecting nothing short of free and fair nomination.

“UDA enjoys fanatic support in this region and this is a mini election to us. That is why we expect the exercise to be flawless. We are happy for the preparation put in place thus far,” he said.

Elgeyo Marakwet preparations

Keiyo North UDA Returning Officer Mr Timothy Kipchumba arranging ballot materials at St Patricks High School, Iten on Wednesday April 13, 2022 ahead of distribution to polling centers ahead of the Thursday nomination exercise. Photo credit: Fred Kibor | Nation Media Group

Elgeyo Marakwet UDA party coordinator said preparations for the primaries were complete and ballot materials had been dispatched to sub-county offices ahead of distribution on Thursday morning.

“The ballot materials will be distributed early in the morning ahead of the nomination process. We have made security arrangements with security officers and they will man polling centres, especially in the insecurity-prone Kerio Valley,” said the coordinator.

He said returning officers at the county and constituency levels had been reshuffled.

It is anticipated that the outcome of today’s primaries will be a litmus test for the party’s future.

The clamour for coveted seats has created political tensions, mainly in the Rift Valley, where Dr Ruto has substantial support.

Among the DP’s loyal lieutenants, some are unpopular on the ground, while other factors in their regions do not favour them, though the DP needs them on his side for his political capital.

Stiff competition in Nandi

In Nandi, Governor Stephen Sang is facing stiff opposition from Nandi MPs who are allies of Dr Ruto and have been campaigning for his ouster. They accuse him of sidelining them since he assumed office in 2018.

He, too, has been campaigning for the ouster of the Nandi MPs, saying they have teamed up with his main rival Allan Kosgey and tea companies to fight him. Mr Kosgey is the son of former minister Henry Kosgey.

Also rivalling Governor Sang are former governor Cleophas Lagat, former Chesumei MP Elijah Lagat and Antipas Tirop, all associates of the DP who will face the voters in today's party primaries.

Two-term Emgwen MP Alex Kosgey is eyeing the ticket to contest the senator’s position against the incumbent Samson Cherargei.

County Woman Rep Tecla Tum and her predecessor Zipporah Kering, Rose Jepchumba Kemei and nominated MCA Therry Maiyo are in the race to capture the Emgwen seat on a UDA ticket.

Nothing left to chance in Turkana

In Turkana Central constituency, aspirants eyeing the UDA ticket left nothing to chance as campaigns hit the homestretch ahead of the primaries.

The hotly contested positions in UDA are the Turkana Central parliamentary seat and Lodwar Township ward seat.

There will be a tight contest between former county Finance executive Emathe Namuar and former National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) county coordinator Festus Eru Ekitela for the Turkana Central seat on a UDA party ticket.

During the UDA aspirants’ meeting that was held on Thursday last week at Bishop Mahon's Lokiriama Hall in readiness for the primaries, there was tension between the camps of Mr Ekitela and Mr Namuar as they engaged in an exchange of words over selections of polling stations for primaries.

That prompted Turkana North MP Christopher Nakuleu to intervene and help the county returning officer appointed by the National Elections Board (NEB) to restore order, with assurances of credible nominations.

Mr Nakuleu and his Turkana West counterpart Daniel Epuyo don't have aspirants to challenge them in the primaries as they defend their seats under UDA. Both were re-elected under Jubilee in 2017.

Some of the top politicians who decamped from UDA, citing unfairness in the party affairs, are Senator Prof Malachy Ekal, who even after relinquishing his bid to succeed Governor Josphat Nanok and defend his seat, was not assured of a direct ticket.

Prof Ekal is now the Wiper Party’s preferred senatorial candidate.

Turkana South MP James Lomenen is now back to Jubilee, which he used to defend his seat in 2017, with eyes on the top county seat.

County Assembly Speaker Ekitela Lokaale, whose supporters in UDA had in February warned of mass defections if some aspirants were favoured and given direct party tickets, also decamped to Jubilee after relinquishing his gubernatorial bid to deputise former Petroleum CS John Munyes.

The supporters who held peaceful protests in Lodwar town had foreseen that Mr Lokaale would be shortchanged at the expense of Dr Ruto's trusted lieutenants.

Battle of titans in Baringo

In Baringo County, incumbent Governor Stanley Kiptis said that he has done a lot during his five years in office and expressed optimism that he will clinch the UDA ticket.

He faces stiff competition for the UDA ticket, with his predecessor Benjamin Cheboi, former Tourism principal secretary Fred Segor, Eldama Ravine MP Moses Lessonet, Mr Robert Chelagat and Mr Sialo Kimiring eyeing the seat.

The aspirant who clinches the UDA ticket will face off with former Baringo County Assembly clerk Richard Koech of Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) in August.

A battle of titans is also expected in the woman representative race, where Susan Chesiyna, Nancy Chesire and East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Florence Jematia will battle it out for the UDA ticket.

The candidate who clinches the UDA ticket will battle it out on August 9 with Rebecca Lomong’ Ruto of the Kenya Union Party (KUP).

Direct nominations

In Bungoma County, out of the nine constituencies, nominations will only be held in Mt Elgon constituency, where the incumbent MP Fred Kapondi, Allan Chemayiek and Kirui Kawon will battle for the ticket.

The party will not conduct nominations in eight constituencies and 39 wards.

Aspirants who spoke to the Nation expressed optimism that the primaries will be free and fair and said they were satisfied with the preparations made.

A fierce contest is also expected among aspirants jostling for the UDA ticket in the six wards of Kaptama, Chebyuk, Kapkateny, Chesikaki, Cheptais and Elgon. Each of the wards has a minimum of four aspirants.

Mr Kapondi said election officials have prepared well for the primaries and all aspirants were briefed.

"I hope that the process will be independent, objective, transparent and accountable and there will be no interference," he said.

In West Pokot, the party will only hold primaries in West Pokot and Pokot South sub-counties and for MCA seats.

County UDA coordinator Rajab Chombus said there will be no nominations for the governor's seat,

“There is no competitor for the UDA governor’s seat in the county and the former Governor Simon Kachapin has been given a direct ticket,” he said.

“In Kapenguria, we have had a consensus and the incumbent MP has been given a direct ticket. We have set ground rules and everything is ready," he said.

In Pokot South constituency, nominations will be conducted for the parliamentary and MCA seats.

In Sigor and Kacheliba constituencies, the incumbent MPs will have direct tickets following consensus.