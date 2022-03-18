In or out? Kalonzo blows hot and cold on Raila

The political pact that was sealed after lengthy deliberations between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Azimio la Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga last Saturday seems to be standing on a fragile ground.

The camaraderie that was portrayed before thousands of delirious supporters at Jacaranda grounds on March 2 and millions others watching at home seems to have faded after just a week.

Mistrust, suspicion and a silent war in Ukambani between Mr Musyoka and governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Prof Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) have left supporters confused over the way forward.

Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka were in the same team in the 2013 and the 2017 elections and pledged to work together for the third time as Mr Odinga makes his fifth stab at the presidency.

After months of grandstanding, they put pen to paper to signal the beginning of a grand coalition, whose main players are the Jubilee Party, the Orange Democratic Movement and the OKA. But even before the ink on the political deal had dried, Mr Musyoka began to question the details on the dotted lines.

When he declared ‘Raila Tosha’, there was no guessing that he wanted to create a Eureka moment the same way Mr Odinga did when he endorsed Mr Mwai Kibaki at Uhuru Park two decades ago.

But a week later, Mr Musyoka’s behaviour has raised more questions than answers on his commitment to the Azimio la Umoja cause and particularly, Mr Odinga’s presidential bid.

Impeach Raila

While addressing mourners at Kalumoni village in Machakos County, Mr Musyoka urged his supporters to vote in more Wiper candidates to give him the power to impeach Mr Odinga, “should he fail to honour the deal”.

“The key decision makers in Azimio are Kalonzo, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga. I am appealing to all leaders in this region to join Wiper to enhance my strength in the three-legged coalition. With many Wiper members, we shall be able to impeach Mr Odinga if he fails to honour the deal we signed,” he said.

He, however, did not delve into details of the Saturday deal that saw him shelve his presidential ambition.

Mr Musyoka’s remarks fuelled accusations that he is rocking Mr Odinga’s boat from within and confusing the Kamba community, where he enjoys a near fanatical following. He created confusion from the onset and irked the ODM leader’s campaign team by claiming that Wiper had joined Azimio through OKA, whose other members are Kanu and Narc-Kenya.

Mr Musyoka joined Kanu chairman Gideon Moi on Monday to campaign for Mr Odinga in Embu County, where he created the impression of a man who had not made his mind fully. He claimed patriotism had driven him to support Mr Odinga “despite his betrayal”.

He vowed to launch his campaign for the 2027 presidential election “as soon as Mr Odinga assumes office in August”, saying he had learnt valuable political lessons from Deputy President William Ruto.

A day after endorsing Mr Odinga’s presidential bid, he retreated to his Tseikuru village in Kitui County for a church service.

Political future

He drew the ire of Mr Mutua and Mr Kibwana when he accused Ms Ngilu of frustrating talks with Mr Odinga.

“How shall we sit as a team to popularise our candidate if we start throwing punches against our own?” Prof Kibwana posed.

Although the governors and Mr Musyoka have been pulling in different directions, they were expected to close ranks and plead the case for Azimio la Umoja movement. Jostling for party members has renewed the fights.

The governors accuse Mr Musyoka of being preoccupied with building a political future at the expense of Mr Odinga’s campaign. Other than Wiper, six other parties with roots in Ukambani support Azimio la Umoja.

Local leaders believe lack of a straight forward direction by Mr Musyoka creates confusion for his supporters and could give room to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to make inroads in the region.

Under the leadership of UDA chairman Johnson Muthama and a host of other Kamba MPs and aspirants, Dr Ruto has made numerous campaign tours in Ukambani.