Kalonzo: I will start my presidential campaign as soon as Raila is sworn in

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said he will start his 2027 State House bid immediately after Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga takes over the country’s leadership on August 9.

In a clearest indication of why he decided to shelve his ambition and sign the MoU with Mr Odinga in Azimio La Umoja, Mr Musyoka said he was focused on running for President in 2027.

Speaking at Tharaka Nithi County headquarters Kathwana, Mr Musyoka said though it was not the best decision, he had learnt a lot from Deputy President William Ruto’s early campaign strategy.

“DP Ruto started campaigns immediately after they were reelected in 2017 because he knew that he was focused on the presidency. I will also start my journey to State House a day after swearing in of Odinga as president,” said Mr Musyoka.

He however did not reveal whether or not the deal involved him being named as the running mate or if Mr Odinga, if elected President, would rule for one term.

He said many Kenyans were ready to vote him in the August polls but due to his love for a peaceful and united Kenya, he decided to shelve his ambitions and support Odinga for the third time.

He said as a diplomat, he has united the leadership of many countries including South Sudan and Somalia and he would not want to see his country divided because of his presidential ambitions.

He asked his supporters who are bitter with his decision to cool down and agree to support Mr Odinga.