Kalonzo: I will start my presidential campaign as soon as Raila is sworn in

Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka

President Kenyatta faces a fresh headache in his bid to craft a mega coalition following rising tensions between ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka (right).

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka  said he will start his 2027 State House bid immediately after Orange Democratic Leader Raila Odinga takes over the country’s leadership on August 9.

