Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka peruses the 2017 agreement with ODM leader Raila Odinga at his SKM Command Centre in Nairobi on March 1, 2022 before addressing the media.

| Pool

Politics

Prime

Kalonzo’s U-turns: Inside the mind of a fence-sitting, dilly-dallying politician

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Following the collapse of Nasa, the former Vice President has been sending mixed signals to his supporters.
  • The Wiper leader was Mr Odinga’s running mate in 2013 and 2017, but the two appear to be pulling in opposite directions.

The Uhuru Kenyatta succession has exposed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as a fence-sitting, flip-flopping politician who contradicts himself so much that he often leaves his followers lost at the seams.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.