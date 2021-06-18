Kalonzo Musyoka: I’d rather retire than back Raila

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared he would rather retire from politics than support Mr Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in next year’s elections.

The former VP also dismissed reports that, during a meeting with leaders from lower Eastern on Monday, President Kenyatta had urged National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders to unite with a promise to endorse one of them as his successor.

In an interview with the Nation at his private offices in Nairobi yesterday, Mr Musyoka maintained that his name will be on the ballot and that the only individuals he is willing to compromise with are his four colleagues in the One Kenya Alliance, which he declared will form the next government.

“It will be unthinkable to support Mr Odinga for the third time. I will be the most stupid person to once again support his bid without a measure of reciprocity,” Mr Musyoka said.

He, however, did not rule out working with the ODM chief in future, noting that he is ready to work with everyone, but only if everything is “put on the table”.

I must run

“I’m open to working with all, but tell me why I should support Mr Odinga for the third time?” Mr Musyoka posed as he challenged the former Prime Minister to support him instead.

“I don’t see any person convincing me to support him. I’d rather go back to Tseikuru (his rural home) than support him again. At the age of 67, this is my moment. I must run. If I don’t, when would I?”

Apart from Wiper, the other affiliates of the Nasa coalition are ODM, Ford Kenya, led by Moses Wetang’ula, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM).

While the former VP categorically denied that the President promised to back one Nasa leader for the presidency during Monday’s meeting, the reports have been too strong that they even prompted Deputy President William Ruto to go for the President’s jugular.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the DP and his allies accused the President of having orchestrated ruling Jubilee Party’s collapse as part of a broader scheme to support the opposition in 2022 while ignoring those who had backed him in the last three elections.

Yesterday, Mr Musyoka described the claims as misleading and mischievous. He said the story could have been planted by the DP and his allies to besmirch the Head of State.

Deceitful tweets

“I don’t understand why the DP is determined to wrestle his boss. Uhuru cannot sack Ruto, but Ruto can resign if he is finding it hard to work with the President,” the former VP said, describing the Ruto tweets as deceitful.

All has not been well among the Nasa principals since the March 9, 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

Last Friday, Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka attended the funeral of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile where they indicated that they will work together and revive the Nasa coalition ahead of next year’s polls.