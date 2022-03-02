Kalonzo: I will shelve my ambition under 'structured' dialogue

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka says he is ready to shelve his presidential ambition under ‘structured’ negotiations.

