Kalonzo issues tough demands to join Raila

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says ODM leader Raila Odinga should honour their 2017 agreement to back him for president in 2022.

Mr Musyoka said that Mr Odinga has the option of abiding by the terms of what he called a “binding legal agreement” or of choosing to act in utter defiance.

"As we engage in fresh talks, this document forms the basis for such negotiations," said Mr Musyoka.

The Wiper leader also said the agreement with Mr Odinga was a separate one from the official Nasa coalition deal.

He also urged for fresh negotiations as he reiterated his willingness to work with his former Nasa principal.

However, he ruled out attending tomorrow's Azimio rally in Nakuru until coalition negotiations between OKA and Azimio are complete.

More follows…