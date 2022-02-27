Moses Kuria: I am ready to join OKA if they do not support Raila

Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party leader Moses Kuria has said he is ready to join the Kalonzo Musyoka-led One Kenya Alliance (OKA), but only on the condition that the outfit does not join Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

Mr Musyoka’s OKA has announced its intention to join Mr Odinga’s train, and has formally started engagements that it says will guide the negotiations with the outfit backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kuria made his comments following a meeting with Mr Musyoka of Wiper, Narc Kenya's Martha Karua, Cyrus Jirongo’s United Democratic Party (UDP), Kanu's Executive Director George Wainaina, who represented Kanu chairman Gideon Moi.

The meeting which took place at undisclosed place Sunday afternoon.

"They invited CCK and myself to join OKA. Whereas we share many ideals between CCK and OKA, we agreed to work together, as long as OKA is not the Azimio Coalition, which is incompatible with myself and CCK," Mr Kuria said in a statement after the meeting.

He further said that a follow up will take place on Wednesday to agree on how move forward.

In what seen as trying to increase its stakes by bringing on board Mr Kuria, who is also a member of Mount Kenya Unity Forum that brings together Ms Karua, Mr Kuria and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri of The Service Party (TSP) while negotiating with Azimio team, OKA principals are set to sign the coalition agreement Monday morning.

"As announced in our earlier communication, OKA principals will, Monday February 28, officially sign the Coalition Agreement as an affirmation our commitment to seeing a just, inclusive and prosperous nation. Thereafter, we shall deposit the coalition agreement with the Registrar of Political Parties," said Mr Musyoka on Friday.

OKA has maintained that they will be joining Azimio as equal partners in forming Azimio-OKA grand coalition.

“We will be joining Azimio as an equal partner and have a structured coalition agreement that will be deposited with the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties," said the Wiper leader.

According to Professor Masibo Lumala of Moi University, OKA is out to consolidate its base to up its bargaining power with Azimio, noting that the alliance might be eyeing a running mate position.