Moses Kuria: I am ready to join OKA if they do not support Raila

Moses Kuria

Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, addressing the media at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Stanley Kimuge

Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party leader Moses Kuria has said he is ready to join the Kalonzo Musyoka-led One Kenya Alliance (OKA), but only on the condition that the outfit does not join Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

