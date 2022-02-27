Uhuru to join Raila on tours to market Azimio coalition

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) shakes hand ODM party leader Raila Odinga during the ODM National Delegates Conference at the Kasarani indoor arena on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Silas Apollo Ibrahim Oruko  &  Daniel Ogetta

What you need to know:

  • The revelation of countrywide tours was made by ODM leader Raila Odinga at Moi Sports Centre Gymnasium.
  • President Uhuru Kenyatta says their desire is to have a strong movement that will unite all the Kenyan communities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga will start countrywide tours to popularise Azimio coalition and unveil its presidential candidate.

