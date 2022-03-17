Kalonzo: I need numbers to impeach Raila should he betray me

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Wednesday rallied the Kamba community behind his party, whose grip on the region is threatened by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and smaller parties allied to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Defending the decision to endorse Mr Odinga’s fifth stab at the presidency, Mr Musyoka said he had negotiated with the community’s interests in mind. The former vice-president said he needed numerical strength to enforce the deal.

"I am appealing to every leader in this region to join Wiper so that you can give me strength in Azimio, whose key decision-makers are myself, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga,” he said.

“With many Wiper members, we shall be able to impeach Mr Odinga if he fails to honour the deal we signed.”

He was addressing mourners at a burial ceremony in Kalumoni village, Machakos County.

Mr Musyoka’s remarks came a day after he vowed to start succession campaigns for the 2027 General Election "as soon as Mr Odinga assumes office, the way Deputy President William Ruto does" and as he fights accusations of rocking Mr Odinga's campaign boat from within.

After joining governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) in endorsing Mr Odinga’s presidential bid at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on Saturday, Mr Musyoka vowed to ensure that Wiper dominates the region.

This has not gone down well with the governors, who have renewed their attacks on Mr Musyoka, accusing him of being preoccupied with building a political future at the expense of Mr Odinga’s campaign. Save for Wiper, six other parties with roots in Ukambani support Azimio la Umoja.

Mr Musyoka has stirred up trouble with Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign by claiming that his party joined Mr Odinga’s bandwagon through the One Kenya Alliance, a fledgling coalition whose other members include Kanu and Narc-Kenya. In what is understood as his bid to carve out a national image, Mr Musyoka has planned a series of events to popularise Mr Odinga across the country while jostling for party membership with UDA and smaller parties with roots in Ukambani.

With all the domestic parties in Azimio, Dr Mutua and Prof Kibwana expect a level playing ground ahead of the August 9 General Election. They have, however, lamented that Mr Musyoka employs dirty tricks in an attempt to reign supreme in the region.

“Mr Musyoka should stop rocking the Azimio boat from within. If you are indeed committed to the Azimio cause, come we campaign for Mr Odinga,” said Dr Mutua, the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader.