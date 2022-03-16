Open the door: Jimi Wanjigi finally enters the big stage through UDA

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi joins Safina

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi addresses journalists at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on March 9, 2022 when he announced he had joined Safina party.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

When businessman tycoon Jimi Wanjigi walked into the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegate’s conference at the Moi Sports Complex in Kasarani yesterday, few had expected to see him at the event given his recent political flip-flopping in his quest to change the political landscape of the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.