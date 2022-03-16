Open the door: Jimi Wanjigi finally enters the big stage through UDA

When businessman tycoon Jimi Wanjigi walked into the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) delegate’s conference at the Moi Sports Complex in Kasarani yesterday, few had expected to see him at the event given his recent political flip-flopping in his quest to change the political landscape of the country.

Mr. Wanjigi arrived at the VIP podium at 1pm amid cheers from the delegates who assured him he will not be chased away.

This was in reference to an incident that took place two weeks ago when he walked into the venue to attend the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegate’s conference and was forced to run for his dear life after a group of youth pelted him with stones.

Although he has been behind the scenes of Kenya’s political landscape for a long time, Mr. Wanjigi rose to the limelight in 2017 when the Jubilee government started cracking down on its opposition.

A 72-hour police siege on his home in Muthaiga estate in Nairobi in 2017 would lift him to the limelight with many Kenyans taking on the #WanjigiChallenge to show solidarity with him.

Since then, the son of former cabinet minister Maina Wanjigi has courted controversy especially after President Uhuru Kenyatta had a handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The handshake left him in the political cold as he launched a series of attacks against ODM Leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Probably annoyed by the turn of events. Mr. Wanjigi launched his presidential bid using the ODM party with a tagline of #fagiliawote promising to change the leadership of the country.

In his quest to fly the party’s ticket, Wanjigi launched a series of campaigns by opening ODM branch offices and recruiting members across the country.

"We want to make sure ODM forms the next government. We will make sure that within the shortest time possible we will increase our party membership from 2.6 million registered members to millions. Kenyans are ready for the leadership revolution this party will bring in the country," Mr. Wanjigi said at the time.

His move did not sit well with the ODM Leadership as the Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna promised to punish him for opening parallel party offices without permission from the leadership of the party.

After Wanjigi launched his presidential bid, he would travel to different parts of the country to meet the ODM delegates. He was looking for ways of getting an endorsement from the delegates to fly the party’s ticket in the august polls.

In September last year, he visited the Nyanza region for his presidential campaigns. His convoy was however stoned by a group irate who also drove him out of Migori town.

The violence witnessed at Migori drew public uproar as he put pressure on Mr. Odinga to come out and condemn it. After the alarming incident, the staunch Catholic faithful started using churches in the region to unleash against Mr. Odinga.

“I want him (Raila Odinga to condemn the violence. All I need is the support of ODM since I’m the founding member of this party. I’m going nowhere in my quest for the presidency and I will use the ODM ticket.” Mr. Wanjigi said.

He would later team with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principal Kalonzo Musyoka for campaigns in the lower eastern region. During the campaigns he would fire salvos against ODM leader Raila Odinga as he promised Kenyans to watch out the political steps he was making with Kalonzo.

But his tenure at the OKA would come to an abrupt end after he was kicked out to go and sort out his issues with the ODM. Some accused him of holding brief for DP Ruto.

As it became clear that his chances of flying the ODM ticket in the August polls were minimal, Wanjigi chose the path of stirring the ODM pot. He would later threaten to sue the party to stop its National Delegates Conference (NDC).

His efforts were futile and he showed up at the party’s NDC where he was chased out of the venue. In an address later after the fracas, Mr. Wanjigi cut ties with the ODM party and promised to launch a new political vehicle in his quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last week, the business tycoon pulled another surprise after finding a new home in lawyer Paul Muite’s Safina party.

In a clear sign that he was headed to DP Ruto’s political side, he also last week joined the Mount Kenya Unity Forum (MKUF) promising to fight for the interests of the region. MKUF is made up of Chama cha Kazi (CCK) Party leader Moses Kuria, The Service Party (TSP) Mwangi Kiunjuri and Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua.

During yesterday’s NDC, Mr. Wanjigi congratulated Deputy President William Ruto saying that he has had a long political working history with him.

“Ruto has been with me for a long time and we have been old friends. We are coming together so that we can fight the Azimio leaders because they do not represent the interests of Kenyans. Uhuru Kenyatta is seeking a third election term and we will make sure we have sent them home.”

Although he insisted he is still the presidential candidate for Safina party, Wanjigi said he is having a working conversation with Deputy President William Ruto.