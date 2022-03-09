Jimi Wanjigi now ditches ODM, joins Muite’s Safina

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi addresses journalists at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on March 9, 2022 when he announced he had joined Safina party.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has ditched Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party for Safina on whose ticket he plans to contest for the presidency in the August 9 elections.

