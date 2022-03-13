Safina party nominates Wanjigi as its presidential candidate

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi who is expected to be Safina party's presidential flag bearer in the August 9 election.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

Safina Party's National Executive Council has announced that it will propose Jimi Wanjigi's name as its presidential flag bearer in the August 9 election. This comes barely a week after Mr Wanjigi ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

