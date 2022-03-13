Safina party nominates Wanjigi as its presidential candidate

Safina Party's National Executive Council has announced that it will propose Jimi Wanjigi's name as its presidential flag bearer in the August 9 election. This comes barely a week after Mr Wanjigi ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

During a press conference at Upper Hill Springs Restaurant, the party's Secretary-General John Wamagata said they had received a written expression of interest from Mr Wanjigi to run for president on Safina ticket. This, he said, followed a written communication by the party leader declaring that he will not be running for president.

"The party has not joined any coalition for the 2022 presidential election. However, the party leader can engage other like-minded parties and negotiate an alliance," said Mr Wamagata.

His sentiments were echoed by the party chairman, Mr Duncan Nyale.

“We are going all the way to the ballot as Safina. Mr Wanjigi will be officially unveiled as the presidential candidate on 21st March during a National Delegates Convention (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya,” he explained.

Change party colours

The Safina delegates are expected to change the party’s colours and logo as passed by the council.

Mr Mac Botongore Nicholas, a member of the council, called on Kenyans interested in vying for various positions to join the party and present themselves as candidates.

“We have reduced the nomination fee by half for the youth and people with disabilities to make it easy for them to join and contest,” he said.

Last week, Mr Wanjigi lamented about the humiliation he experienced during ODM’s national delegates convention at Kasarani, saying it forced him to leave the Orange party.