Kalonzo: Why I decided to support Raila despite his betrayal

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and Kanu chairman Gideon Moi during a political rally in Kibunga, Tharaka Nithi County on March 14, 2022. Mr Musyoka said he agreed to shelve his presidential ambitions and support ODM leader Raila Odinga for the third time for the sake of the country.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The love for a united and peaceful country is what made Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his presidential ambitions and endorse his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) counterpart Raila Odinga.

