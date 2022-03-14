Kalonzo: Why I decided to support Raila despite his betrayal

The love for a united and peaceful country is what made Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his presidential ambitions and endorse his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) counterpart Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a political rally in Kibunga market in Tharaka Constituency, Tharaka Nithi County on Monday, Mr Musyoka said Azimio la Umoja and One Kenya Alliance had come together to form Azimio-One Kenya Alliance grand coalition as equal partners.

“I am not a selfish leader and that is why I decided to join my brother Mr Odinga to form a grand coalition that will take over the leadership of the country from President Uhuru Kenyatta on August 9,” said Mr Musyoka.

Mr Musyoka, who was in the company of Kanu party leader Gideon Moi, noted that though he had vowed never to support Mr Odinga for the presidency for the third time, he still sympathised with the Azimio leader’s desire to lead the country and decided to give him the last chance.

He said for almost the whole of his political life, Mr Odinga had endeavoured to become the president of Kenya and it is wise for Kenyans to give him a chance on August 9.

Equal share

He said that he will continue to negotiate for an equal share of the government and assured his supporters of great benefit.

Mr Musyoka hit out at the Kenya Kwanza coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto, saying that it is made up of people who cannot be trusted with the country’s leadership.

Mr Moi said the Kenya Kwanza team is motivated by selfish interests and not the desire to improve the lives of Kenyans and that Mr Ruto should not be given a chance to lead the country.

He said Azimio-One Kenya Alliance grand coalition is the one that will help Kenyans with Mr Odinga as the president and that he will not allow Kenyans to be mistreated.

Mr Musyoka and Mr Moi asked aspirants in the Meru region to vie on parties in the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance grand coalition and rally the voters to vote for Mr Odinga as the president to avoid being in the opposition.

‘Ruto misleading Kindiki’

The leaders asked Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki to quit Kenya Kwanza and join Azimio-One Kenya Alliance “because DP Ruto will not pick him as running mate”.

Mr Musyoka said it was shocking to see DP Ruto asking Prof Kindiki to shelve his governorship ambitions and yet it is clear that he will not consider him for his running mate.

“DP Ruto is misleading Prof Kindiki by telling him not to vie for any position yet he knows very well that he will not pick him as his running mate,” he said.

Musyoka welcomed Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima into the Wiper party.

Mr Kagwima is contesting for the governorship against his boss, Mr Muthomi Njuki, who is in UDA.

Mr Kagwima said he will make sure that a big percentage of the county’s voters elect Mr Odinga as the next president and asked Mr Musyoka to consider the region for appointments and development project in the next government.

“This region will strongly vote Mr Odinga because with Mr Musyoka in the government, we will benefit greatly,” said Mr Kagwima.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Woman Rep Irene Kasalu and Tiaty MP William Kamket expressed confidence that Mr Odinga will beat Mr Ruto and urged the Ameru region to join “the winning team”.