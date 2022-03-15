Rally behind Raila, Kalonzo Musyoka urges his supporters

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka Monday urged his supporters to rally behind Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga, saying the ODM leader would unite the nation and steer it forward.

Speaking at the Tharaka Nithi County headquarters in Kathwana, Mr Musyoka said he was aware that most of his followers were not comfortable with his decision because they had expected him to run.

He called on Wiper members to look at the bigger picture and mobilise voters behind the Azimio la Umoja movement.

“Please calm down and join me in this journey, because it’s the right thing to do. I am asking Kenyans who believe in my principles and who are ready to vote for me to support Mr Odinga,” said Mr Musyoka.

The Wiper leader said many Kenyans were ready to vote him in the August 9 election but due to his love for a peaceful and united nation, he shelved his ambitions to support Mr Odinga for the third time.

Diplomat

He noted that as a diplomat, he had brought together warring parties in many countries – including South Sudan and Somalia – and wouldn’t want to see a divided Kenya because of his presidential ambitions.

Mr Musyoka, however, vowed to launch his bid for the 2027 presidential election after the August polls, saying he had learnt a lot from Deputy President William Ruto’s early campaign strategy.

“Dr Ruto started campaigns just after they had been re-elected in 2017. I will also start my journey to State House a day after the swearing-in of Mr Odinga as the fifth President of Kenya,” he said.