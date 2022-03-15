Rally behind Raila, Kalonzo Musyoka urges his supporters

Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and Kanu's Gideon Moi

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and his Kanu counterpart Gideon Moi during a political rally in Kibunga, Tharaka Nithi County on March 14, 2022. Mr Musyoka urged his supporters to back Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka Monday urged his supporters to rally behind Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga, saying the ODM leader would unite the nation and steer it forward.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.