Uhuru Raila, Kalonzo Azimio-One Kenya Coalition

From left: Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila at Jacaranda grounds on March 12, 2022 during Azimio la Umoja rally.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Politics

Inside the talks that delivered Kalonzo to Azimio camp

By  Walter Menya  &  Silas Apollo

The fight over the deputy president slot and the fear of betrayal following broken promises in the past on Saturday threatened to derail the crowning of ODM leader Raila Odinga as the presidential candidate of the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition, delaying the event by close to six hours.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.