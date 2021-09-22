Governor Anne Waiguru hints at joining Ruto-linked UDA

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has hinted that she may defend her seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the 2022 General Election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.