Mt Kenya still a political jungle

William Ruto and Moses Kuria

Deputy President William Ruto (left) confers with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a past public function in Uasin Gishu County.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • Many were aghast at Mr Kuria’s comments, especially insofar as they depicted an already dominant and privileged community playing the numbers card.
  • There is nothing to indicate, however, that Mr Kuria was speaking for anyone other than himself.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria can always be relied upon to stir up the hornet’s nest. The controversial legislator was at it again a week ago with what many considered outrageous demands.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.