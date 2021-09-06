Redeploy officers to fight crime

There is no doubt that Dr Fred Matiang’i, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, delivered a cunning blow to the solar plexus by laying bare the properties and security detail of Deputy President William Ruto.

The conversation, however, must now go to the next phase towards ending abuse of security privileges across the board.

Allies of Dr Ruto expected to give Dr Matiang’i a major whiplash when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on National Security and Administration to explain apparent downgrading of security at the DP’s official residence in Nairobi.

Instead, they were left shell-shocked and tongue-tied as the CS masterfully took control of proceedings, turning it from the intended inquisition into his office into a detailed exposé of Dr Ruto’s extensive commercial and property empire, all guarded by a mind-boggling total of 257 police officers.

As one wag put it, it was not Dr Matiang’i appearing before the Parliamentary Committee, but the committee appearing before him. With that performance, the CS completely changed the narrative from Dr Ruto’s complaints about the apparent downgrading of his security, to the issue of the sheer number of officers assigned to him.

Guarding chicken

Running around like headless chicken, Dr Ruto’s usual corp of platform rabble-rousers and keyboard warriors responded in the only way they know how, vile insults directed at Dr Matiang’i, and suggestion that the DP is not the only VIP with over-bearing protection because President Uhuru Kenyatta must have far larger number of police officers guarding him, his family and properties.

Apart from brouhaha over the number of police officers, another thing that really seemed to itch Dr Ruto’s supporters is that publicising the scale his vast property and business holdings called the lie to his carefully cultivated image of a poor ‘hustler’ taking battle to the wealthy ‘dynasties’.

That was in the thinking when Dr Ruto’s minions went ahead to circulate unverified lists of President Kenyatta’s family and properties and the number of officers assigned to each.

Whether the lists were accurate was to no avail as the damage had been done, and images of Dr Ruto’s 257 police officers remained seared in the mind. In typical Kenyan fashion, memes of burly, heavily armed policemen guarding chicken at Dr Ruto’s farm soon went viral.

The DP apparently realised that his mouthpieces were doing him more harm than good with their foul language and intemperate responses around the tired ‘you are a bigger thief than me’ template.

He changed tack to instead come up with a clever, tongue-in-cheek response thanking Dr Matiang’i for making his lifestyle audit public, and even offering corrections where some properties might have erroneously been listed in his portfolio and others left out.

Earlier, even before the parliamentary mauling, Dr Ruto had made a point of sharing a televised cup of tea with the new team of Administration Police officers at his residence and expressing confidence in their abilities and dedication.

Beyond exposing Dr Ruto in what was obviously a political power-play, Dr Matiang’i inadvertently or otherwise brought to the surface the serious issue of misuse of scarce police resources.

In a country where the security forces have clearly been overwhelmed by endemic violent crime – cattle rustling, bandits, ethnic militia, carjackings, armed robberies, terrorism – it is criminal that a full 10 per cent, maybe more, of the police numbers are reduced to none-core duties of playing nanny to politicians.

Hire private security

Various reports over the last few years reveal how thousands of police officers serve as bodyguards, errand boys, watchmen, gardeners, drivers, pimps, briefcase and handbag carriers for the high and mighty.

Thousands more are on security guard service for private properties and commercial establishments instead of the core mandate of providing security for citizens.

This is the crime Dr Matiang’i should be tackling. With one stroke of the pen, he can order recall of all the officers assigned to individuals and private businesses and have them re-deployed to fighting crime.

Other than the very few individuals that must of necessity warrant protection by the Presidential Security team, all other persons who feel they need bodyguards should be encouraged to hire private security. They can afford it anyway.

This should include Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament, judges, principal secretaries, regional commissioners, State corporation chiefs, and other senior public officers for whom bodyguards, big four-wheel drive cars and uncouth disregard for traffic rules have become status symbols.