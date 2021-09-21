Martha Karua
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Martha Karua’s star shines as Mt Kenya leaders elect her spokesperson

kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi

Regional Editor, Central and Northern Kenya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Endorsement now thrusts her into a front-row seat in the Kenyatta succession battle.
  • Narc-Kenya leader has been out of an elective position since 2013.

Mt Kenya unity talks in the run-up to next year’s elections have handed Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua an influential position that steps up her role in President Kenyatta’s succession.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.