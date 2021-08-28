End ‘political wars’, Martha Karua urges Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to end their political differences.

Speaking at Kerugoya St Thomas Anglican Church Cathedral in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, Ms Karua urged the President and Dr Ruto to bury the hatchet to defuse tension that is building up in the country because of the frosty relationship between them.

She urged the President and his deputy to work together for the unity and stability of the nation. Ms Karua said that as the two engaged in political ‘wars’, Kenya’s economy was on its knees while Covid-19 was still ravaging the lives of Kenyans.

"I'm calling upon the President and his deputy to reason together so as to reduce the tension which is building across the country," said Ms Karua who was accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Ms Karua’ statement comes barely a day after Dr Ruto said his life was in danger after his GSU security officers were withdrawn and replaced with administration police.

She announced that she will be vying for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in 2022 and told her rivals to brace themselves for a tough political duel.

“I’m ready to give my competitors a run for their money. I want to be the next Kirinyaga governor so that I can serve my people who are currently suffering,” she added.

Mr Muturi asked Mt Kenya leaders not to fold their political parties. He said that by not folding their parties they will be able to bargain for more seats and resources.

Mr Muturi, who is eyeing the presidency, asked the residents to vote for him come 2022.

"I have what it takes to lead the country and I need the support of Mt Kenya region," he said.

Ms Karua urged Mr Muturi to pursue his ambitions without fear.

"With determination, you can achieve anything that you want," she told the National Assembly Speaker.

The Speaker called on leaders entrusted with the country's resources to remain transparent and accountable.

“Leaders should ensure public resources benefit Kenyans,” he said.

He said that if elected as president in 2022, his government will not condone corruption.

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri said Mount Kenya leaders should remain united.

"If we continue being divided, we shall be left in the cold when the next government will be formed," said Mr Ndambiri who is seeking to unseat his boss Governor Anne Waiguru in 2022.

Others who have declared interest in the seat are former governor Joseph Ndathi, Ms Karua and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici.

Kirinyaga Central MP Mr Munene Wambugu praised President Kenyatta for development projects in his constituency.