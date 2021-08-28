End ‘political wars’, Martha Karua urges Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to end their political differences.

