Ex-Kirinyaga governor Ndathi to seek comeback in 2022

Former Kirinyaga governor Joseph Ndathi

Former Kirinyaga governor Joseph Ndathi who has said he will seek to recapture the seat in 2022 on The Service Party ticket.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Former Kirinyaga governor Joseph Ndathi has declared that he will be seeking to recapture the seat in the 2022 General Election on The Service Party (TSP) ticket.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.