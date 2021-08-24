Ex-Kirinyaga governor Ndathi to seek comeback in 2022

Former Kirinyaga governor Joseph Ndathi has declared that he will be seeking to recapture the seat in the 2022 General Election on The Service Party (TSP) ticket.

While making the announcement at his Kianyaga rural home in Gichugu Constituency, Mr Ndathi said that the Mwangi Kiunjuri- led TSP is the party to watch in 2022.

He told his rivals to brace themselves for a tough political duel come the next elections.

Mr Ndathi exuded confidence that he will win the elections with a landslide. He lost in the 2022 Jubilee Party nominations to Ms Anne Waiguru who eventually won the governor’s seat.

"In 2017 polls, I was rigged by Jubilee and that is why I have decided to close over to the TSP which is more transparent and credible," he said.

Support Ruto

However, Mr Ndathi revealed that his preferred presidential candidate will be Deputy President William Ruto.

"I will support Ruto for presidency and there will be no retreat. Even TSP rallies behind Dr Ruto," he said.

Mr Ndathi noted that the popularity of Jubilee started waning after the chaotic 2017 polls which had to be repeated.

"Jubilee became so unpopular after the candidates who were the choice of the people were rigged out. Personally, I was not happy with the Jubilee and I want to vie for the seat on another ticket," he said.

Mr Ndathi will battle it out with the incumbent Governor Waiguru, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Last Sunday, Mr Ruto endorsed Mrs Ngirici as his preferred Kirinyaga gubernatorial candidate in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Rurii African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa in Mwea Constituency, Mr Ruto told the residents to elect Mrs Ngirici as the county boss come the next elections.

“You know Mrs Ngirici? Will you elect her as governor?” he asked.