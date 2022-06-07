Eight things you should know about the Kenya election as at June 7

The political landscape in Kenya is ever-changing and fickle. Monday's events confirmed just that. A presidential candidate, initially cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, was shockingly knocked out of the State House race.

Mike Sonko’s bid for Mombasa could just be resurrected after an intriguing court order. Mr Raila Odinga also launched Azimio’s manifesto.

All these happened in one day. Could it get any faster?

Today's campaign tracker breaks it down for you.

Here now are the things you need to know about Kenya’s politics as at June 7.

1. Raila Odinga launches Azimio manifesto

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga launched his outfit’s manifesto dubbed Mwamko Mpya (New Dawn) on Monday night at Nyayo Stadium.

In his speech, Mr Odinga promised to implement policies that will reduce the cost of living in his first 100 days in office by reviewing the cost of living with special focus on the pressure of fuel, flour, mobile data and energy.

He also promised to address 18 key pillars under three main programmes – economic revolution, social transformation and good governance.

The former Prime Minister also vowed to ensure that all unemployed trained teachers are employed to improve the quality of education for Kenyan children as well as improve the terms and service for the Kenya Defence Force service personnel and police.

Wholesomely, the Azimio ten-point agenda includes: Azimio la Ugatuzi, Azimio la Jitihada, Azimio la Kina Mama, Azimio la Ukulima, Azimio la Viwanda, Azimio la Wananchi, Azimio la Uwajibikaji, “Waste not a Single Child”, Maji Kwa Kila Boma, ‘Baba Care’.

Mr Odinga also promised to slay the dragon of corruption and proposed measures that will see members of the Azimio administration – appointed and elected – sign an anti-corruption charter within the first 100 days.

His running mate, Martha Karua, said the launched manifesto was about integrity, prudent use of public resources, affordable healthcare, increasing opportunities for women and youth as well as creating an inclusive society.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga delivers his speech at Nyayo stadium on June 6, 2022 during the launch of his manifesto.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

2. You are deceitful: DP Ruto to Raila

Deputy President William Ruto accused his archrival – Mr Odinga, yesterday of playing politics of “deceit,” saying the ODM leader promised to back his opposition allies and would not contest the presidency in 2022 elections.

Dr Ruto, while speaking to delegates in Garissa town yesterday said Mr Odinga had indicated that he was only left with a single bullet in the 2017 General Election and that he would back one of his National Super Alliance (Nasa) principals, yet he was cleared by the electoral agency for a fifth stab at the top seat on Sunday.

The DP was cleared by the IEBC on Saturday while Mr Odinga was registered for the August elections on Sunday.

Before the ODM leader formed the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party where he sits with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the two leaders, together with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula were members of Nasa on whose ticket he contested the top seat in 2017.

Dr Ruto faulted Mr Odinga over his move to seek for a fifth stab at the presidency, even though he exuded confidence that he will trounce him come August 9 elections.

Deputy President William Ruto addressing a rally in Karaba trading centre, Embu County, on May 29, 2022.

3. Ford Asili’s presidential candidate Njeru Kathangu “saves his neck”, terms IEBC slaughterhouse

Rather than being politically slayed at the electoral commission, Ford Asili presidential aspirant Njeru Gathangu yesterday skipped IEBC presidential candidates' clearance, saying he did not want to present himself to a slaughterhouse.

Isaac Oneka, the national chairperson of Ford Asili, read the statement.

"We have come to the conclusion that IEBC has been unfair to many aspirants. It is a real slaughter to politicians. We refuse to come to the slaughterhouse," said Mr Oneka.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati did not take the snide remark lightly.

“I, therefore, disqualify Mr Njeru Gathangu as a presidential candidate and your statement is quite unfortunate. We are independent and we are not working for anyone but following the law,” said Mr Chebukati.

Ford Asili presidential candidate Njeru Gathangu has skipped IEBC presidential candidates' clearance, saying he did not want to present himself to a slaughterhouse.

4. Jimi Wanjigi locked out of State House

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) yesterday disqualified Safina Party presidential aspirant, Jimi Wanjigi, from vying for the presidency in the August 9 elections.

The electoral agency said Mr Wanjigi did not have the degree certificate as required by law, and also lacked the signature numbers to be cleared to contest.

"We have gone through your documents and we have noticed two major issues. You don't have a degree certificate. You have just attached transcripts and you will be graduating in December," IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati said.

"We have also noticed that the signatures of supporters fell short by one county. Due to the reasons above, I am rejecting your application to be a presidential candidate for August 9 elections.

Mr Wanjigi accused the IEBC of double standards arguing that his documents were in order.

"We were told that all the documentation were alright during our pre-nomination meeting. Why cherry-pick now? There are certain people who don't want some individuals on the ballot," he said

Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi and his spouse Irene Nzisa arrive at the Bomas of Kenya for registration process.

5. Relief for Azimio after petitioner’s seeking its deregistration withdraw case

Reprieve for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition after a Mombasa High Court allowed two voters to withdraw a petition challenging its registration yesterday.

The petitioners, Kelvin Omondi and Ms Fatuma Saidi, had filed a notice to do so before Justice John Mativo.

“The petition is withdrawn with no orders to costs,” said Justice Mativo in a short ruling on Monday.

The sued parties did not oppose the withdrawal of the petition, though the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), through lawyer Augustus Wafula, sought to recover costs.

Mr Omondi and Ms Saidi had argued that the Deed Agreement (coalition agreement) establishing the party was null and void claiming that it was entered in breach of the Political Parties Act (PPA) and the basic requirements for coalition agreements as provided for in the law.

“The Deed Agreement is a nullity and void for violation of any law and norm under the Political Parties Act, nothing comes out of it,” they argued.

They sued the Registrar of Political Parties, the IEBC and the party. All outfits in the coalition were listed as interested parties.

The petitioners claimed that the party was an entity unknown in law and unconstitutional as its registration had failed to meet statutory and constitutional thresholds for registration. They had also wanted the court to quash the coalition’s Deed Agreement and a related Kenya Gazette notice and the nominations made by the party, saying these violated the Constitution and the PPA.

6. Comedian Nyambane off the State House race

The tides changed for Walter Mong'are alias Nyambane, the Umoja Summit Party presidential aspirant, after the electoral commission revoked his clearance certificate for lack of a university degree.

IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati said they discovered new information of lack of university degree on the part of Mr Mong'are and summoned Mr Mong’are who failed to appear for the meeting resulting in his disqualification.

“We summoned him to appear before us but he didn't not honour our summons. I hereby revoke the nomination of Walter Mongare dated June 2".

The revocation of Mr Mong’are's nomination certificate followed a protest by Safina Party presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi who was rejected by IEBC for lack of a university degree and could not understand why the Umoja Summit Party leader was cleared last week yet he also had the same academic issues.

However, addressing a press conference later in the evening, Mr Chebukati said Mr Mong'are's clearance was done on limited information regarding his academic qualifications but when the IEBC was seized of new information, they moved swiftly to omit him from the list of cleared presidential candidates for lack of a university degree.

Presidential aspirant Walter Mong'are and his running mate Rachel Dora Mwakazi at the Bomas of Kenya. IEBC has cleared them to run for president.

7. Odinga’s allies cleared by IEBC in Western Kenya

Several allies to ODM leader Raila Odinga were yesterday given the go-ahead by the electoral agency to contest governorship positions in various counties in Western Kenya.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, Senate Minority Leader James Orengo and former Ketraco CEO Fernandez Baraza were all cleared to contest in their respective counties.

The three, however, face stiff competition from competitors who also enjoy massive support.

Shortly after her clearance to vie for Homa Bay governor, Ms Wanga dared former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, who was cleared on Sunday, to a tough political contest after both were cleared to vie for the governor’s seat in the August 9 elections.

Ms Wanga said she was positive she would win, telling residents to expect a hot, historic political battle.

Siaya Senator James Orengo was also cleared by the IEBC to contest the Siaya governor’s seat under ODM and said the only way to help Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential hopeful Raila Odinga deliver his manifesto as President is by ensuring he gets more elected leaders in his party in the August 9 polls.

Kisumu ex-governor Jack Ranguma, who is seeking to recapture the seat he lost in 2017, was also cleared to contest the governor’s seat on a Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party ticket. He accused his opponent, Governor Anyang Nyong’o, of riding on World Bank projects to seek votes saying he initiated most of the projects that the incumbent governor claimed to have done.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Alego Usonga MP Samwel Atandi and Rarieda legislator Otiende Amollo.

8. Reprieve for Mike Sonko in Mombasa governor race

Mike Sonko’s bid to be Mombasa county’s boss could just be resurrected after a special three-judge bench set up to determine whether aspirants with integrity issues can vie for elective positions has withdrawn orders restraining the IEBC from allowing former Mr Sonko to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat.

The bench, made up of judges David Majanja, Enock Chacha Mwita and Mugure Thande, also consolidated nine petitions regarding the matter.

Despite the withdrawal of the orders, Justice Majanja noted that,

“The discharge of the orders must not be construed to mean that IEBC (Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission) should accept nomination papers from the aggrieved candidates.”

The orders which the judges discharged had been granted by Justice John Mativo (Mombasa) and Justice Anthony Mrima in Nairobi.

Justice Mrima had barred the IEBC from clearing the former Nairobi governor, Mr Sonko, to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat on a Wiper Democratic Party ticket.

Four of the cases are seeking to bar Mr Sonko from vying for the Mombasa governorship and one is against UDA’s Kiambu senatorial aspirant Karungo Thang’wa.

The consolidated petitions will be heard on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addresses journalists at Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa in January 2019.