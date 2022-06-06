You are 'out of bullets', DP Ruto tells Raila

Deputy President William Ruto has accused his rival – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga of playing politics of “deceit,” over claims that the ODM leader promised to back his opposition allies and would not contest the presidency in 2022 elections.

Dr Ruto said that Mr Odinga, who was cleared by the electoral agency for a fifth stab at the top seat on Sunday had indicated that he was only left with a single bullet in the 2017 General Election, and that he would back one of his National Super Alliance (Nasa) principals.

Dr Ruto was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Saturday while Mr Odinga was registered for the August elections on Sunday.

Before the ODM leader formed the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party where he sits with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the two leaders, together with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula were members of Nasa on whose ticket he contested the top seat in 2017.

Addressing delegates in Garissa town during the County’s regional economic forum on Monday, Dr Ruto faulted Mr Odinga over his move to seek for a fifth stab at the presidency, even though he exuded confidence that he will trounce him come August 9 elections.

“Someone says he has one bullet and he comes back again and doesn’t say when and where he got more bullets. If he can dupe his fellow leaders, how sure are you that he will not dupe you into voting for him then turn against you?” the DP posed.

In July last year, Mr Odinga refuted claims that he was only left with a single bullet, insisting he had a full magazine at his disposal.

“Nani hao wameeneza habari za sijui risasi moja ilhali niko na magazine. Risasi haibebwi kwa juala lakini ndani ya magazine. Habari ndio hiyo. Niko na Magazine,” Mr Odinga tweeted on July 9, 2021.

On Monday, Dr Ruto accused him of living in the past, hence having no knowledge of the problems bedeviling Kenyans and cannot therefore address them promptly.

“The other time I heard him say the problems in Kenya are; ujinga (Ignorance), umaskini (poverty) and (ugonjwa - disease), I want to tell him that Kenyans are not ignorant people.

“Kenyans have gone to school and what our youth lack is employment which we are promising to address after this elections,” Dr Ruto who was accompanied by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and a host of other leaders said.

He cautioned Kenyans against voting for leaders blindly, without examining their capability to serve them better.

“Don’t just follow somebody for the sake of it. Politics is about interest. If somebody has no interest for you and you are voting for him, you are working against yourself and that’s ignorance on your side,” the DP said.

He promised to sign a service charter with the people of Garissa county on their demands and how to best implement them if he forms government.