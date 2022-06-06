Njeru Kathangu calls IEBC slaughterhouse as he skips clearance

Ford Asili presidential aspirant Njeru Gathangu has skipped IEBC presidential candidates' clearance, saying he did not want to present himself to a slaughterhouse.

Isaac Oneka, the national chairman of Ford Asili, read the statement.

"We have come to the conclusion that IEBC has been unfair to many aspirants. It is a real slaughter to politicians. We refuse to come to the slaughterhouse," said Mr Oneka.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati was unimpressed by the accusation.