Njeru Kathangu calls IEBC slaughterhouse as he skips clearance

Ford Asili presidential candidate Njeru Gathangu has skipped IEBC presidential candidates' clearance, saying he did not want to present himself to a slaughterhouse.

Photo credit: File

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Isaac Oneka, the national chairman of Ford Asili, read the statement.

"We have come to the conclusion that IEBC has been unfair to many aspirants. It is a real slaughter to politicians. We refuse to come to the slaughterhouse," said Mr Oneka.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati was unimpressed by the accusation.

“I, therefore, disqualify Mr Njeru Gathangu as a presidential candidate and your statement is quite unfortunate. We are independent and we are not working for anyone but following the law,” said Mr Chebukati.

