Muthiora Kiriara burns his 'voter's card' after IEBC ends his presidential bid

Independent aspirant Muthiora Kiriara on Monday expressed his frustration at being locked out of the presidential race by burning what he called his voter's card.

It is imperative to note that voter's cards have since been phased out in Kenya and one only requires their national identity card to cast their vote.

His application to be cleared as a presidential candidate for the August 9 elections had earlier been rejected by IEBC.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said Mr Kiriara did not have a sufficient supporters list.

“You submitted 20 counties and after analysis only 19 passed the test,” ruled Mr Chebukati.

“You also only provided one bundle of copies of IDs against a requirement of 24. The bundle also didn't match with list of supporters.”