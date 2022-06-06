10 things you should know about the Kenya election as at June 6

Last weekend was politically packed! Starting off with the clearance of the two main rivals in the forthcoming presidential election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), salvos were fired at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies from varying quarters, and there was chest-thumping over the trouncing of the fuzzy “deep state”. Some contestants sailed through and others were sent packing and are staring at a possible five years in the “political cold”.

All these are pointers to just how hot the August 9 polls will be. Here is all you need to know about Kenya’s political activities as of June 6.

1. Azimio flag-bearer Riala Odinga also cleared by IEBC

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua were yesterday cleared to contest the presidency.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said the nomination papers of Mr Odinga and Ms Karua were in order.

Mr Odinga becomes the fifth presidential candidate to be cleared to contest.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (left) presents a nomination certificate to Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The others are DP Ruto, Prof Wajackoyah Luchiri of the Roots Party of Kenya, Walter Mong'are of Umoja Summit Party and lawyer David Mwaura Waihiga of the Agano party.

After Bomas, Mr Odinga will lead the Azimio brigade to the Undugu grounds in Lang'ata constituency for a rally at noon.

Mr Odinga is expected to launch the Azimio manifesto, "Inawezekana Agenda for Kenya", at the Nyayo National Stadium today (Monday, June 6).

2. IEBC clears DP Ruto to contest the presidency

DP Ruto was on Saturday cleared by the IEBC to contest the presidency in August, marking a significant step in his political career.

Dr Ruto was cleared alongside his running mate Rigathi Gachagua at the Bomas of Kenya after the IEBC chairperson, Mr Chebukati, said the two had met the requirements to run.

The Kenya Kwanza team present said Dr Ruto’s clearance was a milestone for the alliance, which has been campaigning on promises to revive Kenya’s economy and create jobs for millions of young people.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto and his team presenting his papers to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati at the Bomas of Kenya on June 4, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

The DP and his allies said the clearance had set the pace for the August 9 contest.

“You have not seen our campaigns yet. You will witness what you have never seen from today,” DP Ruto told journalists.

Interestingly, a boda boda rider and a fruit vendor, acting as his proposer and witness, accompanied Dr Ruto and his team to the clearance table.

The two, Mrs Pauline Waithera, a greengrocer in Kiambu town, and Mr Calvince Ochieng, a boda boda operator in Kangemi, said their presence at the Bomas of Kenya confirmed that Kenya Kwanza is a team for common people.

DP Ruto then headed to the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi shortly after his clearance and expressed confidence that Kenya Kwanza would win in the August polls.

3. My clearance by IEBC has dumbfounded the deep state, DP Ruto says

DP Ruto has said his clearance to vie for the presidency was one of the many hurdles he had overcome on his way to what he said will be a resounding win.

Certain elements in government, he said, never wanted him to vie.

In some quarters, the DP said, some of them wondered aloud whether he would live to be cleared to run.

''I have encountered a lot of hurdles on my political journey. Some people thought that I should not be cleared. Others even went ahead to question whether I would live to election day but now they will have to face me in the ballot,’’ Dr Ruto said at ACK Mother Church in Kabete constituency, Kiambu.

4. Keep off independent candidates, businessman Buzeki tells DP Ruto allies

Businessman Zedekiah Bundotich, alias Buzeki, an independent candidate for the Uasin Gishu governor’s seat, has told politicians associated with DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to stay away from matters concerning independent candidates in the ongoing campaigns.

Addressing residents of Eldoret at the weekend, Mr Buzeki accused some members of Parliament associated with the DP of interfering with his campaigns.

Independent candidate in the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial race Bundotich Zedekiah Kiprop alias Buzeki. Photo credit: File | Nation media Group

Mr Buzeki, who was cleared on Saturday by the IEBC, accused DP Ruto-allied MPs of lying to residents about independent candidates by portraying them as illegitimate candidates, saying independents can campaign without associating themselves with presidential candidates affiliated to political parties.

5. You are a master of doublespeak, Defence CS Wamalwa fires at Ruto

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa is not amused by DP Ruto’s calls to have six Cabinet secretaries prosecuted for politicking.

Speaking in Mombasa when he unveiled the DAK-P party offices in Kizingo on Saturday, CS Wamalwa accused DP Ruto of doublespeak, saying the country’s second in command was contradicting himself as he previously coordinated Cabinet secretaries to campaign for UhuRuto in 2017.

CS Wamalwa claimed that the DP had accused some Cabinet secretaries of plotting to kill him and now wanted the Cabinet secretaries arrested, jailed or fined for having a political alignment.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. He slammed Deputy President William Ruto over his threats and intimidation of Cabinet secretaries supporting Raila Odinga. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“You were our supervisor in the 2017 campaigns. Why do you want us prosecuted for supporting Raila Odinga and Martha Karua in 2022?” Mr Wamalwa said

“The inconsistency and his doublespeak gives us shivers whether he is really ready to run the next government.”

Mr Wamalwa said Dr Ruto had not been truthful and suggested that he may be suffering from selective amnesia.

“Which of the Rutos should Kenyans believe? It has come to pass that William Ruto does not mean what he says or doesn’t say what he means,” he said.

6. Raila, Karua storm Nakuru

The Azimio presidential candidate, Mr Odinga, and his running mate, Ms Karua, were in Nakuru yesterday, hours after they were cleared by the IEBC to contest in the August elections.

They were joined by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia), and local MPs and Azimio One Kenya candidates from Nakuru.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui (right) receiving Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga on June 5, 2022 when he arrived in the Rift Valley city for a political rally. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga promised Kenyans greater access to medical care, more employment opportunities and inclusion of younger people in running the government.

Ni wakati wa ukombozi wa tatu wa Kenya.



Tunataka kupigana na maadui wetu watatu wakubwa, ugonjwa, ujinga na umaskini.



Asante Nakuru County, tutarudi tena! #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/mQgRTkkUXz — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 5, 2022

7. Battle of the Kindikis: Professor brothers selected as Ruto, Raila presidential agents

The Kindiki brothers must be a blessed lot. So in demand are they that the two major political camps, Azimio and Kenya Kwanza, want their Midas touch on their campaigns.

Yesterday, Mr Odinga of Azimio appointed Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki's brother, Prof Isaiah Kindiki, as a presidential agent, a day after the former was named DP Ruto’s chief agent.

Senator Kithure Kindiki (left) and his brother Isaiah Kindiki. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Odinga named lawyer Saitabu ole Kanchori as his chief agent, deputised by Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu. Others in the Odinga presidential agents’ team are ODM executive director Oduor Ong’wen and Mr Odinga’s lawyer, Paul Mwangi. On Saturday, Kenya Kwanza appointed Senator Kindiki as its chief agent.

Prof Kindiki will be assisted by UDA secretary-general Veronica Maina and Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign secretariat head and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

8. End of the road for Ekuru Aukot’s presidential bid after IEBC rejection

Thirdway Alliance party leader Dr Ekuru Aukot was yesterday turned away by the electoral commission for failing to meet its nomination rules for presidential candidates.

Dr Aukot was turned away for failing to provide copies of the identity cards of his supporters.

Presidential hopefuls are required to collect 48,000 signatures — at least 2,000 from at least 24 of the 47 counties — with the electoral team requiring them to make a copy of the identity cards as proof of consent.

Third-way Alliance Party Presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot (left) presents his papers to for registration as a Presidential candidate at the Bomas of Kenya on May 6, 2022. He was turned away by the electoral commission for failing to meet its nomination rules for presidential candidates. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

Dr Aukot also failed to meet the minimum number of signatures from his supporters.

Mr John Ekuru Longoggy Aukot ran for President in 2017 and polled 27,311 or 0.18 per cent.

IEBC locks out Sonko, Karungo Thang'wa from contesting in August elections

Last Saturday was a sore day for Mombasa and Kiambu governor hopefuls Mike Sonko and Ferdinand Waititu, respectively, after the IEBC disqualified them from vying.

The IEBC’s boss, Mr Chebukati, said the decision was in line with a report presented to the agency by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Also hit by the IEBC thunderbolt is former Kiambu Youth executive Karungo Thang’wa, who was eyeing the Kiambu Senate seat under a UDA.

At a press briefing at the Bomas of Kenya, Mr Chebukati cited Article 75(3) of the Constitution, which states: “A person who is removed from office on contravention of Chapter 6 of the Constitution is disqualified from holding any other State or public office whether elective or appointive.”

Mr Chebukati said Article 75 of the Constitution requires holders of public office to conduct themselves with decorum and in a manner that brings honour to the office held.

“The commission’s position is that Article 75 of the Constitution is self-speaking and self-executive and does not have a saving clause. Therefore, the three aspirants who have been removed from public office through impeachment are disqualified from contesting in the elections,” he said.

The IEBC decision on Mr Sonko now takes the Mr Musyoka-led Wiper party back to the drawing board to select a candidate in the Mombasa governor’s race who will face ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir.

9. I have a degree! Former Machakos senator to rivals questioning his academic papers after IEBC clearance

The sword ominously hanging over former Machakos senator Johnson Muthama’s head because of claims that he did not have a genuine university degree was finally sheathed after the IEBC cleared him to vie for governor under UDA.

Speaking to reporters at the IEBC offices in Machakos soon after he was cleared, Mr Muthama said he was fit for the job.

"I am happy to have gone through this process. Many people were told that I will not be cleared and that I will not be a candidate,” he said.

Former Machakos senator Johnson Muthama who is now eyeing the county's governorship on an UDA ticket in the August 9, 2022 election. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

“They talked as if they owned the colleges, teachers and lecturers and that they are the ones to sanction who becomes what, but today we have proved beyond reasonable doubt that we qualify and that we are ready to serve the people."

Mr Muthama said his journey to the position he occupies in society showed that those in the UDA or hustler movement were tough and could be tough.

A university degree is required of candidates for governor.