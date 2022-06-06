IEBC revokes Nyambane's certificate for lack of degree
The electoral commission has revoked the clearance certificate for Umoja Summit Party presidential aspirant Walter Mong'are alias Nyambane for lack of a university degree.
Mr Chebukati said upon discovery of new information of lack of university degree on the part of Mr Mong'are, "we summoned him to appear before us but he didn't not honour our summon. I hereby revoke the nomination of Walter Mongare dated June 2".
He at the same time said only four candidates have been cleared to run for president: David Mwaure, George Wajackoyah, Raila Odinga and William Ruto.
