Economic liberation is coming, Raila Odinga says

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flag bearer Raila Odinga has shifted his messaging to voter turnout, calling on his supporters to come out in their numbers on August 9 to help his quest to succeed President Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the front runners in a tense State House race, with analysts saying it could boil down to who among them pushes their base to vote in large numbers.

To win in the first round, a candidate has to get 50 per cent plus one of the vote, and at least 25 per cent in 24 counties. Addressing roadside rallies in Nairobi yesterday, Mr Odinga labelled the coming election as one that will usher in economic liberation.

The latest opinion poll by Infotrak placed Mr Odinga’s popularity at 43 per cent and the DP at 37 per cent, with the fight narrowing down to 16 per cent or 3.6 million undecided voters. “I want you to come out in large numbers. Failing to vote is like voting for the opponent,” he said.

The Azimio leader likened the 2022 contest to the 1963 election, when Kenya gained her independence. “We are ready for change as every place I have visited people are saying they are tired. August 9 is a very important day that will bring economic liberation,” said Mr Odinga.

“There will be no sleeping. Stay out to protect the votes until they are counted. Don’t indulge in anything; don’t even make love, until we are declared winners. As your commander, I’ll give the go-ahead,” he added.

Mr Odinga also urged Kenyans to support candidates affiliated to the Azimio coalition so that policies can be passed easily in Parliament.

“I want to have enough foot soldiers in the House. I don’t want to go to State House without my foot soldiers. The other time you disappointed me in Lang’ata. This time I want to see Lang’ata and Kibera firmly in ODM. This is my bedroom and I don’t want to see any other party elected here. I vote here. I want all MCAs and MPs to be from ODM,” he said.

He laughed off claims by the Kenya Kwanza camp that he had sensed defeat and was planning to boycott the elections. “They cannot defeat me. Do I look like a man who can be defeated? We are ready to face Kenya Kwisha. Mimi ni jogoo wa mjini na sitishwi na huyu mtu wa mashambani,” said the former prime minister.

His running mate Martha Karua said the country is ripe for change and the only person who can guarantee that is the Azimio leader.

“The only person who can change Kenya is Baba. His track record needs no introduction. He will ensure inclusivity, fight corruption and make your lives better again. He is not quick to anger or master of divisive politics like our opponent,” said the Narc-Kenya leader.