William Ruto rules out handshake with Raila, says can’t be blackmailed

Deputy President William Ruto has ruled out a handshake with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga if he (Ruto) wins the election in August.

Citing the March 9, 2018 handshake between Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta, the DP said the Azimio presidential flagbearer “is fond of forcing his way into government”.

“I have told him that there is no uprooting of railway lines this time. There will be no swearing himself in as president. We will ensure he goes to Bondo if he disturbs the peace,” the DP said during a campaign tour of Turkana County yesterday.

“You threatened people in 2017 and thought there would be no elections. After you boycotted the election, you blackmailed your way into the handshake government. That was the end of the blackmail, threats and games you have played.”

He added that Kenyans have the democratic right to choose the leaders they want.

Dr Ruto said the threat by Mr Odinga to boycott the election if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission does not use the manual voter register is aimed at forcing his way into the next government “like he did in 2017 and 2018”.

“If he has realised that he has no numbers and the deep state is not helping him, let him desist from threats. Kenyans will elect their leaders next month, whether he likes or not,” Dr Ruto said.

“I will not let him issue threats or ultimatums because Kenya belongs to us all. I assure Kenyans that we will have a peaceful election.”

He said he is ready to “deal” Mr Odinga and stop demonstrations across the country “when I become president”.

The DP promised to continue implementing projects in Turkana County, a region that has overwhelmingly voted for Mr Raila in the past.

At the same time, Dr Ruto accused Mr Odinga of pushing to have him jailed by the International Criminal Court.

“We formed the government without them in 2013. Was Karua with us? Didn’t they want us jailed?” he asked.

“They said we would not win. “Aren’t those fronting his candidacy displaying contempt?”

He said it is time to bring the cost of living down and not focus on changing the Constitution.

“Our first priority as a government will be to reduce the prices of basics,” he said.

The DP said his government would build a leather factory in Naivasha. He added that the primary responsibility of his government would be to create jobs for young people.

Dr Ruto, who was at Kihoto grounds, said the leather factory would benefit farmers.

He encouraged high school leavers to join tertiary institutions and acquire skills to make them competitive in the job market.

He welcomed to the fold Mr Njoroge Ngige who was eyeing the Naivasha parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket but was locked out after the party settled on Mr Ndegwa Nguthiru.