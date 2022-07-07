Boycott election? Never, we’re not cowards, vows Azimio flagbearer

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has declared that his team will not boycott the August 9 General Election even as he exuded confidence that they would win by more than 70 per cent of the votes.

Coming a day after he declared that there might not be elections if the polls agency fails to use a manual register in the election, Mr Odinga said his call had been misinterpreted as he only sought to urge the Independent Electoral sand Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to guarantee Kenyans a free and fair election devoid of manipulation.

Speaking during a tour of Kirinyaga while accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, Mr Odinga said his coalition was steadfast and was not going to bolt out of the race to State House.

Warning to IEBC

“We are not cowards to boycott the election. We will proceed with the election, but we are telling IEBC not to dare interfere with the election because we will not allow that to happen,” Mr Odinga said at Wang’uru International Stadium.

He appealed to the IEBC and the national government administration to be alert and ensure the polls are transparent and in accordance with the law.

“As Azimio la Umoja, we are ready for this election because currently we are at 64 per cent and we will win with over 70 per cent. That is a warning that I have issued here at Wang’uru International Stadium. Karua and I will not boycott this election,” the former Prime Minister said.

“The national government administration should be keen to ensure that the election is transparent. We want IEBC also to do its work in accordance with the law,” he added.

Manual register

Mr Odinga had sent political shockwaves during a tour of Kiambu on Wednesday by implying his team could boycott the vote if IEBC does not use a manual register.

“With a manual register, it will be easy to tell how many people have voted in every polling station. In the electronic register, there is no record that remains. That is why we’re saying that there must be a manual register at every polling station. It is not negotiable. We’re telling the IEBC they must have a manual register along with the biometric identification of voters on that day. La sivyo, hakuna uchaguzi (Failure to which, there will be no election),” Mr Odinga said in Kiambu.

‘Climbed’ the mountain

On Thursday, Mr Odinga and Ms Karua exuded confidence of having ‘climbed’ the mountain even as they marketed themselves as liberation fighters and the best pair to heal Kenyans’ problems.

The duo who pitched tent in Kirinyaga, Ms Karua’s home county, reminded Kenyans about the struggle of forming Saba Saba Movement on July 7, 1990 to agitate for multiparty democracy..

At every stopover, Mr Odinga recalled how he was detained with other leaders as they fought for the liberation of the country from ‘bad governance of then President Daniel arap Moi’.

Saba Saba

Mr Odinga said Saba Saba, which quietly passed yesterday, was a significant and historic day and rekindled memories of how he was arrested and detained on July 4, 1990 prior to Saba Saba Day.

Then President Moi ordered the arrest of many individuals who included opposition leaders, lawyers and former detainees.

“Our visit to Kirinyaga today is a great event in the history of our beloved country. Before Saba Saba Day, I and other patriotic Kenyans were arrested. I was detained between July 4, 1990 and June 1991,” Mr Odinga said at Kagio town.

“I want to remind Kenyans that I have come from far as far as championing for change and democracy is concerned. Many detentions were made, but we managed to cut off the claws and teeth of that lion (Moi’s leadership). In August, we shall liberate Kenyans from the economic crisis which will be indeed a third liberation of this country,” he added.

High prices

Mr Odinga regretted Kenyans were suffering due to high prices of basic commodities, promising that, if elected, his government would find a lasting solution.

Addressing roadside rallies at Kagio, Kerugoya and Kimunye, Mr Odinga asked Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and vote for him in exchange for a better lifestyle.

Ms Karua urged Kenyans to elect honest leaders who would spur development from the county to the national level.

“Some hospitals have lacked drugs and better provision of healthcare because citizens have been electing dishonest county bosses who do not have the interest of their people at heart. This is the time to change that narrative,” Ms Karua said.

Kitui governor Charity Ngilu accused the Kenya Kwanza alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto of failing to address issues affecting Kenyans.

Also in attendance were Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, former Water CS Sicily Kariuki, Interior Principal Secretary Dr Karanja Kibicho, nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru, Mwea MP Kabinga Wathayu, Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri, Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu and Kieni MP Kanini Kega.