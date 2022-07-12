Bring it on: Raila Odinga dares William Ruto to epic duel

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dared Deputy President William Ruto to an epic political battle, saying his race to State House is unstoppable.

Mr Odinga was responding to DP Ruto and his allies who alleged Mr Odinga had sensed defeat by threatening to boycott the polls.

“As team Azimio, we do not fear Kenya Kwanza. We are ready for the election and we will never relent. We spoke with IEBC and they assured us that all is set,” said Mr Odinga.

He said the coalition will have agents in all polling stations across the country.

Mr Odinga pledged that his administration will look for funds to complete the Standard Gauge Railway from Suswa to Kisumu.

While responding to Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina’s request for Mr Odinga’s government to extend the SGR line to Narok town, Mr Odinga said his government will ensure that the railway reaches Kisumu port.

“This SGR got stalled because of lack of money and we shall look for money to ensure that the line not only reaches Narok town but we shall ensure that it reaches Kisumu, the connection to Uganda and Tanzania,” said Mr Odinga.

He also revisited the Mau issue where he reiterated that his administration will continue to protect and conserve Maasai Mau forest.

He hailed Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko for ensuring that illegal settlers were flushed out, promising him a ‘big job’ in his government should he be elected President.

On his part, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka drummed up support for Mr Odinga, saying his time had finally arrived.

“I have been with Raila in 2013, 2017 and I can tell you that this is his time. Let’s support him as he ascends to the presidency in the August 9 polls,” said Mr Musyoka.

Earlier, Mr Odinga, who visited Narok East, Narok West and Narok South, promised to help the Maasai community reap maximum benefits from cattle rearing, as he moved to cement his Maasai community support, touring Narok for the second time in less than a month.

Mr Odinga was in the county on June 28 where he attended the parliamentary seat campaign launch of Mr Tipapa Kirrokor (Jubilee) in Narok West and Kipaas Lengues (Jubilee) in Narok East.

Mr Odinga yesterday attended the MP campaign launch of Mr Francis Nkoitoi (ODM) at Aitong, Narok West, and Mr Alfred Keriolale (ODM), Narok East aspirant.

While speaking at Aitong yesterday, Mr Odinga pledged to construct an abattoir to add value to the beef being produced in the county.

“I know that the Maasai community is a pastoral community. I will ensure that you (livestock keepers) do not sell live animals but slaughter them here and sell meat in Nairobi and even export meat abroad,” said Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader was accompanied by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko and Youth Affairs PS Charles Sunkuli.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth took a swipe at Dr Ruto, describing him as ‘untrustworthy, bitter and master of false promises’.

Mr Kenneth drummed up support for Mr Odinga, terming him a mature leader who deserves the presidency.