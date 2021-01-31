Ruto criticises Raila for 'abandoning' opposition, wants 'hustlers' respected

Deputy President William Ruto wants ODM leader Raila Odinga to tone down his attacks on the Jubilee government and tell the public what he has done to improve their lives.

Dr Ruto wondered Sunday why Mr Odinga is not happy with the ruling party’s project performance as he 'abandoned' the opposition to work with the government.

During a tour of Narok County, the DP asked Mr Odinga, "When did you start realising that the same Jubilee you are in is not doing enough for Kenyans?”

He defended his position as Deputy President, saying it is his duty to speak up for the party, which has been severely criticised over unfulfilled promises to the people since taking over power in 2013.

"The Jubilee track record speaks for itself. Raila should show what he did during his time in government and in the opposition," he said.

Achievements in Narok

The DP spoke during a fundraiser in aid of 22 Churches at Ntulele in Kilgoris Constituency.

He said the jubilee government has constructed the 84-kilometer Narok-Mara road, Bomet-Emurua Dikirr road, Kilgoris-Esoit-Murkan road and many others.

"We have also done rural electrification. In Narok, 76,000 people have been connected to the national grid," he said.

The DP further noted that the government has also constructed five technical training colleges in Narok.

"We have built colleges so that we can accomplish the Big Four agenda,” he added.

President Kenyatta's 'big four;, whose projects he is keen on completing before leaving State House, are affordable housing, Universal Health Coverage, manufacturing and food security.

‘Hustler’ tag

Dr Ruto also defended his ‘hustler’ tag, saying his mission is to benefit the poor by transforming the development agenda.

"I came from a humble background and I am now the DP. We should stop politics of hatred and insults since ‘hustlers’ also matter. We believe in God … everyone in the country should be respected,” he said.

He further asked Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai to respect boda boda riders and stop branding them criminals.

Earlier this week, the IG warned boda boda riders against acts of violence and other crimes, especially at accident scenes.

Dr Ruto said, "Those who stole from Kemsa … are they boda boda riders? These people should stop insulting ‘hustlers’. The Covid-19 billionaires who stole from the government are prominent people.”

Promises of support

In his address at the event, Bomet Governor Hilary Barchok urged politicians in parties friendly to Dr Ruto to disband them and join him to ensure he wins the 2022 presidency race.

Narok Deputy Governor Evalyn Aruasa said the DP has the best chance of becoming president in the next General Election.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua attributed Jubilee’s troubles to the handshake between Mr Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We will not accept his move to destroy the Jubilee government and save his administration. Uhuru should end the handshake deal," said Mr Gachagua.

He further asked county assemblies to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it will not solve Kenya’s problems.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro told the President to stick to his promise to support DP Ruto in 2022.

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno dismissed as unworkable, alliances being fronted by Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and Kanu’s Gideon Moi.

"Nobody should expect the President’s seat on a silver platter. They should seek votes from Kenyans, not expect endorsement from any quarter," he said.

Chepalungu MP Gideon Kosgei said Chama Cha Mashinani will back DR Ruto in the race to succeed President Kenyatta while Nominated MP David Sankok urged Kenyans to give Dr Ruto a chance to lead them as he is the “best candidate”.

