Infotrak poll: Raila Odinga leads DP Ruto by 6 percentage points

A new Infotrak poll shows that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga leads in the latest opinion polls by Infotrak with a popularity of 43 percent.

The poll, released on Wednesday morning in Nairobi, also his main rival in the presidential race Deputy President comes in second with 37 percent while Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah comes in a distant third at 4 percent.

"Raila has not gained much since we did our last poll in June. His popularity has increased by one percent and Ruto's has gone down by one percent from 38 percent last time," Infotrak boss Angela Ambitho said.

Mr Odinga's popularity was 42 percent in June.

The undecided voters account for 16 percent or 3.6 million voters.

"Mr Odinga's popularity means that he has 9.4 million votes while Dr Ruto has 8.1 million votes if election were to be done now. DP Ruto on the other hand has lost about 300,000 votes from the 8.4 million he had in the last poll," she said.

Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga has 0.1 percent.