CAP poll: Raila Odinga ahead with 52pc, Ruto at 45pc

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga is the most popular presidential candidate at 52 percent, followed by Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance at 45 percent. This is according to a new opinion poll conducted by the Centre for African Progress (CAP), which places Prof George Wajackoyah of the Roots party at position three with 2 percent.

Photo credit: CAP

Separately, another opinion poll by Tifa which was also released Friday has Mr Odinga at 46.7 percent and DP Ruto at 44.4 percent.

The CAP, founded in 2013, describes itself as a think-tank of African intellectuals that tackles economic and political issues across Africa. Its study released in Nairobi Friday shows that Mr Odinga enjoys more support in Nyanza, Western, Coast, Eastern, North Eastern, Nairobi and in Central Rift. Dr Ruto, on the other hand, has majority of the support in South Rift as well as in Mount Kenya region.

“When asked which candidate they would vote for if elections were held today, most of the respondents said that they preferred a Raila Odinga candidature, against that of William Ruto. Another small group also identifies with George Wajackoyah. The number of those who are still undecided today stands at about one percent,” says the report.

In terms of the popularity of political parties, UDA is still the most popular political party in the country at about 40 percent, followed closely by the ODM party at 37 percent. Jubilee party is third at 12 percent, while Wiper and Kanu are at position three and four at about three percent and one percent respectively.

Photo credit: CAP

And on the popularity of coalitions, Azimio la Umoja is the most popular at 50 percent against 47 percent who said that they would vote for Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Photo credit: CAP

The survey was conducted across all 47 counties between July 15 and July 17th this year, and comprised 8,355 registered participants. It had a margin of error of about 1.5 percent.

Download a copy of the CAP poll below: