Kenyans react to Raila’s debate boycott, Ruto’s one-man show

We took to the streets of Nairobi to find out what Kenyans feel about the Tuesday presidential debate where only two out of the four presidential candidates showed up.

Kenya Kwanza coalition flag bearer Willliam Ruto and Agano's Mwaure Waihiga took part in the debate while Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga snubbed the rencounter. In dramatic turn of events, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party made an appearance at the venue but declined to participate over issues with the structure of the debate.