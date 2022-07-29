Ruto closing in on Raila lead, latest Tifa poll shows

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga is still the most popular presidential candidate at 46.7 percent, but Kenya Kwanza's William Ruto is closing in on him at 44.4 percent, a new Tifa opinion poll shows.

Photo credit: Tifa

Roots Party candidate George Wajackoya is third with about 1.8 percent and Waihiga Mwaure of Agano party is fourth with 0.1 percent.

When compared to the previous Tifa poll, the new numbers indicate that Dr Ruto has narrowed the lead on Mr Odinga who previously polled at 42 percent against the DP's 39 percent.

According to the poll, UDA is still the most popular political party across the country, followed by ODM, Jubilee, Wiper and Roots Party.

Photo credit: Tifa

According to the survey, on President Uhuru Kenyatta's legacy, most Kenyans believe that the Jubilee administration has performed better in improving the country's infrastructure, security as well as social protection and welfare.

Photo credit: Tifa

On the negative side, most respondents believe the President is responsible for the high cost of living, increasing debt and unemployment.

Photo credit: Tifa