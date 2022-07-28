Infotrak poll: Wavinya, Mutula, Malombe lead in race for Ukambani Governor

Wavinya Ndeti is leading in the Machakos gubernatorial race with a popularity rating of 46 percent, according to the latest Infotrak opinion poll.

Her closest challenger, Nzioka Waita comes second with an approval of 25 percent while UDA chairman Johnson Muthama comes third with 9 percent.

Other candidates have an approval of 2 percent and below while undecided voters stand at 14 percent.

In the senatorial race, Agnes Kavindu leads with 24 percent followed by Urbanus Ngengele with an approval of 10 percent. The undecided voters account for almost half coming at 44 percent.

"This means that the candidates have to work extra hard in the remaining few days to convince the voters," said Raphael Mulwa, Infotrak General Manager.

In Makueni, Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior leads the governorship race with more than three times the approval of his closest challenger Patrick Musimba.

Mr Kilonzo has a rating of 63 percent while Mr Musimba has 18 percent. The undecided voters account for 16 percent.

the poll also shows that Makueni MP Dan Maanzo leads outgoing Governor Kivutha Kibwana in the senatorial race by 38 percent against 16 percent.