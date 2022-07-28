Raila launches movement to mobilise voters on August 9

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga has launched a crusade dubbed the Rauka Movement on Thursday while on a vote-hunting mission in Nakuru.

Mr Odinga led the Azimio team in launching the movement aimed at mobilizing voters to wake up early on August 9 and vote overwhelmingly for the coalition.

“Today from here in Nakuru we have launched the Rauka Movement. This is to ensure we mobilize all our supporters to turn up in large numbers and vote for the Raila-Martha ticket on August 9,” said Mr Odinga.

The Azimio brigade also branded the Ruto-Gachagua ticket as corrupt and unfit to hold any public office in the country.

Citing the Nairobi High Court judgement that ordered Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua to surrender Sh200 million to the State, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed termed the Ruto-Rigathi ticket as bandwagon for the corrupt.

“Kenya Kwanza's Rigathi Gachagua has been directed by a court to surrender Sh200 million he corruptly acquired from State agencies. Is that a person you can elect as Deputy President?” posed Mr Junet.

Mr Odinga's running mate, Martha Karua, also said that she will spare no one in the fight against corruption.

Speaking at the Kisulisuli Grounds, Karua reiterated that the Azimio la Umoja's willingness to change the lives of the poor Kenyans by making sure the economy is revamped, if they win the August elections.

She added that the choice of her as the Azimio running mate and Justice and Constitutional Affairs Cabinet Secretary, is a sign that Raila Odinga is ready to fight corruption.

“We have poor Kenyans who are going to bed hungry, under the Azimio government, we have promised to give those families Sh6,000 every month,”Ms Karua said.

“We will also revamp the economy so that we can give young people hope of employment and a better future. However, we cannot improve the economy unless we fight corruption and we in Azimio have promised we will do that.”