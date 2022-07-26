Raila presidential bid gets boost as Njuri Ncheke elders endorse his candidacy

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga's campaign received a major boost in Meru, after Njuri Ncheke elders endorsed his candidature.

In his final leg of presidential campaigns, Mr Odinga met the Njuri Ncheke at the Nchiru shrine where he was adorned in traditional regalia and declared a Meru elder.

In efforts to solidify his base in the vote rich Meru County, Mr Odinga also called for a truce between Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, who are key Azimio coalition politicians in the region.

Mr Munya has in the past insisted that he doesn't support Mr Murungi despite them being in one coalition.

At the Njuri Ncheke shrine, Mr Odinga asked the two political rivals to shake hands and work together going forward. This is the third time Mr Odinga is attempting to reconcile the two politicians.

Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua were accompanied by Cotu leader Francis Atwoli, Raphael Tuju, Peter Kenneth, Junet Mohamed and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Njuri Ncheke elders led by Chairman Linus Kathera declared Mr Odinga as their preferred choice.

Preferred candidate

"No one has become president in this country without having received the blessings of Njuri Ncheke at this shrine. We hereby bless Mr Odinga and his running mate Ms Karua to become the president of Kenya and deputy respectively," Mr Silas Gitiye, Njuri Ncheke cultural director said.

Mr Munya said said the meeting with the Njuri Ncheke elders meant Mr Odinga has been embraced by the council.

Azimio la Umoja flag-bearer Raila Odinga (centre), Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi at Njuri Ncheke Shrine in Meru County on July 26,2022. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

"The core mandate of Njuri Ncheke is to protect children, resources and our culture. We are here to conclude the matter of who our preferred candidate is. We cannot support the other candidate because he keeps fighting us," Mr Munya said.

Governor Murungi said Njuri Ncheke had opted to back Mr Odinga because he was committed to protecting the interests of the community.

Next president

"There is no doubt that the next president of the republic of Kenya will be Mr Odinga. We are sure of Mr Odinga's commitment to enhance devolution," Mr Murungi said.

Mr Odinga, who later addressed rallies at Kianjai and Maili Tatu, pledged various goodies for Meru County residents.

"In the first 100 days, we will elevate the Igembe campus of the Chuka University into a constituent college. We will also look into the stalled roads within the first 100 days," he said.

Also read: Elders endorse Mwenda Thuranira’s bid for Isiolo North MP

While commenting on the tragic Nithi bridge accident where 35 people perished on Sunday, the Azimio presidential candidate said his administration would redesign the road if elected.

"We are saddened that many Kenyans have died at the bridge and will seek to make the road safe. We will redesign the bridge to make it safer," Mr Odinga said.

The Azimio leaders also blasted United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto for hitting out at Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti over the IEBC investigations.