Wajackoyah: I'll reward Kisii with bhang university

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah has promised to make Nyasore Primary School in Nyamira County the first bhang university, if he is elected on August 9.

Prof Wajackoyah said the school, whose name means bhang in Ekegusii, will be the first public institution in Kenya to teach about the plant, whose cultivation is prohibited.

He spoke at the Kisii town centre on Monday when he addressed hundreds of residents who were eager and excited to hear from him.

Prof Wajackoyah told residents that one of the key economic pillars in his manifesto is the growing and trading of bhang and asked them to vote for him.

The candidate had been campaigning in Kisii and Nyamira counties for two days.

“The Kisii community has very bright people like the city-based lawyer Danstan Omari. I [trained] one of your sons, Cliff Ombeta, in law,” he said.

He added: “What I want to tell Kenyans, especially here in Kisii, is that bhang production from Kisii land will be enough to pay the country’s debt.”

He noted that with the debt fully paid, he would then send foreigners back to their countries and allow Kenyans to enjoy their motherland.

“We will tell the Chinese to leave the country at once. I will be the first President on record to tell the Chinese to take their luggage, go to Mombasa and back to their homes. This is because they have economically ruined all the places they have been,” said Prof Wajackoyah.

He said that the Chinese had ruined Sri Lanka, which is now in an economic and political crisis. He also said they had damaged the economies of Mozambique and Zambia.

“Here in Kenya, we have been cheated by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and the late Mwai Kibaki. They're the ones who brought the Standard Gauge Railway here,” he said.

“What they have not told us is, what is the collateral? It may be Lamu, Mombasa or even Kisumu.

He added: “If I take over the government, I will terminate all those contracts and tell the Chinese to go back to their home. I will use 500 bags of bhang to settle all their debts.”

The first thing in Prof Wajackoyah's 10-point manifesto is legalising bhang and the second is commercial snake farming.

His slogan is 'Tingiza Mti' and says revenue generated from cultivating and exporting bhang has the potential to clear Kenya's burgeoning national debt.

He got the crowds in Kisii excited when he asked them to repeat the slogan.