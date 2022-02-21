William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto.

| Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Angry and defiant, why won’t DP Ruto just quit?

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Patrick Lang'at

What you need to know:

  • William Ruto is the leader of government business when the President is not available, but he no longer leads any government agenda.
  • He is the Number 2 in the pecking order of the country’s leadership, but today he fiercely fights his own government.

The ‘bromance’ and camaraderie that propelled Mr Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr William Ruto to power in 2013 through the Jubilee coalition has faded to gray while their union has collapsed spectacularly like a house of cards.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.